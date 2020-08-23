I’m a Colorado native and have seen a fair share of the state, but there also was a lot I hadn’t seen, that is, until my COVID-19 “closer-to-home” summer vacation in June.
The plans my husband, Allen, and I had to see the Great Smoky Mountains this summer were quashed when the pandemic hit, so Plan B had us honing in on locations closer to home with short-distance and social-distance conventions in mind.
We themed our eight-day getaway as a vacation of “firsts” and Rocky Mountain National Park (I’ve never done that) and Royal Gorge Bridge (or that) were on the must-see list.
Our centrally located timeshare in Avon was our home base for the week, enabling us to spend a fair share of our time chilling on the balcony admiring the view of the Beaver Creek Ski Resort.
Day 1, June 12: Loveland Pass
Before going to Avon, we went to the Front Range to see family. We were just a few hours into our drive on Interstate 70 when the first of firsts happened, thanks to a tanker fuel spill that closed eastbound I-70, just west of Eisenhower Tunnel.
CDOT message boards advised motorists to exit at Silverthorne and take Loveland Pass.
In all my years of traveling Interstate 70, I had never done that!
I was so awed by the scenery — this from someone who grew up traveling often from Silverton to Ouray — it didn’t even cross my mind to snap any pictures.
Day 2, June 13: A paddle board and a jet ski
The next order of vacation fun was a gathering at North Sterling Reservoir State Park in northeastern Colorado. At the lake, we were invited to try Allen’s cousin’s paddle board.
I’ve never done that!
We thought a tandem float would be fun until the board wavered badly when Allen tried to stand up. Already out on the lake, we felt safer with both of us sitting or kneeling while the other paddled.
My efforts with the oar got us nowhere in the wind, so Allen took over, then he fell overboard. Thank goodness for life vests.
“Do you want to try the jet ski?” another cousin asked back on the shore as we dried off.
I’ve never done that!
After buckling the life vest once again, we straddled the jet ski and then crept through the no-wake zone at 4 mph. But, just past the buoy and in open water, Allen warned me to hold on tight as he opened the throttle and we flew across the choppy water — bouncing, airborne and free.
I hollered for him to stop just long enough for me to tuck my sunglasses into the life jacket so they wouldn’t fly off my face, then he hit the gas again. I had such a tight grip during the 20-minute adventure I had to shake my arms vigorously when we were done to get the blood circulation going again.
But I was all smiles.
Day 3, June 14: Balcony time in Avon. The view of the mountains never gets old.
Day 4, June 15: Cliffside disc golf and a birdie to boot
Edwards, a few miles west of Avon, has a nine-hole course on a hillside that is thick with sagebrush. It’s called the Singletree Disc Golf Course.
It was an awesome feeling when I birdied one hole No. 3. I’ve never done that!
The seventh hole is precariously located next to a cliff-side drop-off, so a conservative toss is advised. The course itself isn’t difficult, but trying to find your disc hiding in the sagebrush can be challenging.
To be honest, the disc golf course we really wanted to play this day was the 18-hole course that used to be around Avon’s picturesque Nottingham Lake Park. Unfortunately, it was removed a couple years ago when the beach area gained in popularity.
Day 4, June 16: Rocky Mountain National Park
The 415-square mile park began a phased re-opening in late May, with a timed-entry reservation system at 60% capacity. We secured our entry time from noon–2 p.m., leaving Avon by 9 a.m. for the three-hour drive.
At Estes Park, we followed the signs to the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center entrance. However, after seeing the long line of cars going into the park, we decided to heed the advice of a ranger stationed at the (closed) visitor center and go back through Estes Park and use the less busy Fall River entrance.
Once we arrived in Rocky Mountain National Park’s Glacier Basin parking lot we boarded a shuttle to the Bierstadt Lake Trailhead.
We hiked from there to Alberta Falls and Bear Lake, then beyond to the enchanting Nymph Lake and Dream Lake, and then through snow on the way to Emerald Lake, where we were dwarfed by 12,713-foot Hallett Peak.
Our drive along Rocky Mountain National Park’s Trail Ridge Road included seeing plenty of wildlife in the montane, subalpine and alpine ecosystems, before we exited the park at sunset.
Day 5, June 17: Feet up on the balcony day.
Day 6, June 18: Garden of the Gods (I’ve never done that!) and Royal Gorge Bridge.
Our stroll through the Garden of the Gods outside Colorado Springs did not disappoint and, after a picnic lunch, we drove toward Cañon City, then followed the signs to the Royal Gorge suspension bridge.
We walked the bridge, stopping for photos and to watch rafters maneuver through the rapids in the river. The scenery was magnificent and the wind gusts on the bridge — it is 995 feet above the Arkansas River — were relentless.
We strolled around some of the view spots on the other side, noting that the gondola and climbing attractions were closed because of gusty winds through the canyon that day.
On our drive back to Avon, the temperature dipped to a chilly 37 degrees as we went over Hoosier Pass and into Breckenridge. We watched late-afternoon rains transform into heavy, wet June snow. I have seen that before.
Day 7, June 19: More rain so we curled up indoors with our books.
Day 8, June 20: Bike ride from Frisco to Breckenridge
This was the third time we’ve pedaled the 20-mile roundtrip trail from Frisco to Breckenridge. The parking lot was overflowing at the trailhead in Frisco and the path was heavy with bikers and walkers on this particular Saturday morning. It seemed like a clear sign that people were starting to reclaim the outdoors after being cooped up for weeks.
At the timeshare that evening, we were eager to soak our bicycle-weary muscles in the hot tub on our final night of vacation. Unfortunately, the hot tub turned out to be an unwelcome and chilly reminder of the pandemic, as the water was cold — an effort to keep guests from congregating and socializing.
Sigh … back to reality.