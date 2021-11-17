Chronic knee pain due to arthritis is a devastating condition impacting many Americans each year. It should come as no surprise that knee replacement is a very common procedure, with over 600,000 individuals opting for full or partial knee replacements each year.
The demand for Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine’s (CAO) Dr. Kevin Borchard’s skilled surgical techniques and extensive fellowship training, paired with Stryker’s Mako Robotic Arm, creates a dynamic team that is compelling patients from all over the country to travel to Meeker, Colorado for his orthopedic services.
This is evidenced by Stryker’s 2020 patient data regarding Dr. Borchard’s knee replacement surgeries. His surgical outcomes were compared to a baseline standard developed by Stryker Orthopaedics. The baseline average consisted of 650,000 elective knee and hip surgeries in over 200 hospitals and 20,000 Mako cases across the country.
“I am utilizing the same surgical technique that I learned during my fellowship in Boston at the New England Baptist Hospital. During my fellowship, I did over 900 complex joint replacement surgeries working with some of the top surgeons in my field,” Dr. Borchard said. “With the Mako Robotic Arm, I have an incredibly powerful tool that compliments those techniques perfectly. The difference has been remarkable. I see less bleeding during surgery, less swelling after surgery and much faster recoveries.”
One hundred percent of Dr. Borchard’s patients were discharged to home versus the 94% benchmark average; furthermore, none of his patients were readmitted to the hospital after surgery, which was measured at 30-days and 90-days post-operation. Compare this to Stryker’s benchmark average of 30-day readmission average of 1.74% and a 90-day readmission average of 2.72%.
In 2020, approximately 25% of Dr. Borchard’s total knee replacement volume was dedicated to bilateral total knee arthroplasties, which far exceeds the Stryker benchmark of 4%. Even with the added complexity of these cases, Dr. Borchard’s patients are still going home in less than two days. To date, Dr. Borchard maintains zero orthopedic surgical site infections, which is monitored and documented from 90-days post-operation and reported to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN).
“Even with my health concerns, my knee surgery went extremely well, and recovery was better than expected,” said Gail S. who had a total knee replacement last year. “It is with great pleasure that I acknowledge the excellent work of Dr. Kevin Borchard and his staff. The entire Ortho team did a terrific job helping me before, during, and after surgery.”
Dr. Borchards average recovery period for a knee replacement is approximately three months and it can take up to a year to regain the ability to resume strenuous physical activities such as skiing, biking and hiking. Stryker data also showed that prior to discharge, Dr. Borchard’s patients’ flexion-or ability to bend the knee joint-averaged 99 degrees compared to Stryker’s benchmark average of 87 degrees. Dr. Borchard’s patients walked an average of 296 ft. on the day of surgery and an average of 488 ft. before discharge. The benchmarks for the same period are 135 and 271 ft., respectively.
Josh Hardy, PT, DPT owner and Physical Therapist at Monument Physical Therapy in Grand Junction, is also amazed with the outcomes he sees in Dr. Borchard’s patients. “I’ve been a Physical Therapist in the Outpatient Orthopedic setting for nearly 10 years,” Hardy states. “I have rehabilitated hundreds of total knee replacements. Dr. Borchard and his team have by far exceeded the expectations I have seen in patients over the years. His patients show up to their first therapy session in less pain and with more motion than any patients I have ever seen--they can stop using their crutches, walker, or cane much earlier than I ever thought possible.”
If you’re considering knee replacement surgery, Dr. Borchard provides his top seven tips for a successful knee replacement:
Follow Your Doctor’s Post-Operative Instructions
After your surgery, your doctor will provide you with detailed aftercare instructions. These instructions will help you navigate important items such as when to take medications, how much rest you need, how to care for the incision site, and when you can resume specific activities. It’s crucial that you follow these instructions carefully. Failure to do so may result in complications that may negatively impact the outcome of your procedure and lengthen your recovery time.
Begin Walking as Soon as Possible
It’s important to begin walking as soon as you’re able to do so. Light walking improves circulation and ensures your knee receives the proper supply of nutrients and oxygen necessary to heal. Walking shortly after surgery will also reduce your risk of complications such as blood clots, and it will keep your knee joint limber. Most knee replacement patients begin walking before they’re released from the hospital following surgery.
Get Plenty of Rest
You’ll need to get a lot of sleep during the early stages of your knee replacement recovery. Sleep engages your body’s restorative abilities, and this will help jumpstart your recovery process.
Eat a Healthy Diet
Your body needs a full array of nutrients while it’s recovering from surgery. Make sure you’re eating a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, protein, and other nutritious minerals.
Manage Your Pain
While pain should be expected after knee replacement, you don’t need to endure it unabated. Proper pain management will help reduce discomfort and facilitate your recovery. Make sure you’re taking your prescribed pain medication as directed.
Go to Physical Therapy
Physical therapy is a crucial component to the recovery process after knee replacement surgery. In addition to your in-person visits, it’s important to do the at-home exercises prescribed by your physical therapist every day. These exercises will help improve the strength, range of motion and conditioning in your knee.
Follow Your Doctor’s Exercise Recommendations
In addition to the physical therapy exercises prescribed to work on your general strength and range of motion, it’s important to get exercise during your recovery and your surgical team can help guide you on exercises to get you back to your desired activity level.
In addition to Dr. Borchard, CAO’s fellowship trained orthopedic team includes: Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee; Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities; Dr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in Sports Medicine; Clinton Devin, M.D. a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in Complex Spine Reconstruction and Dr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.
