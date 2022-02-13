One of the first singing valentines Bob Labig delivered was to a man at a business off U.S. Highway 6&50 west of town.
A woman had placed the order for “I assume, a boyfriend,” Labig said.
When he and the other members of his barbershop quartet walked in the place, “the three bears were there. These guys were huge!” Labig said. “They were welding on a frame for an airplane, a fairly light structure.
“They’re looking at us like, ‘What in the world do you think you’re doing?’ ” So the quartet in their dapper red-and-white jackets, bowties and boater hats explained, “and the scowls got deeper,” Labig said.
The quartet launched into song, then quickly handed the unfriendly looking recipient his Valentine’s Day card, red rose and box of candy, and then “we got out,” Labig said. “They were looking like death and ready to kill!”
That was about 35 years ago, and since then there have been many better moments with joy and shy smiles along with plenty of awkwardness as quartets with the Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus have delivered singing valentines for Valentine’s Day.
With love songs, roses, candy and cards, the quartets have gone to schools, restaurants and mechanic shops. They’ve filled medical and business offices with four-part harmonies during working hours and even delivered a singing valentine to the railroad hump yard at midnight.
Starting Saturday and continuing this afternoon and Monday, two groups from the chorus will crisscross the valley from Loma to Palisade making deliveries and adding to their collection of memories.
“We’ve had lots and lots of fun with it,” said Labig, who sings baritone for the Canyon Grand quartet with bass Dave Woodward, tenor George Humfeld and lead Olyn Carlson, who also is the director for the chorus.
“We make the ladies cry and the men blush,” Humfeld said.
“A spouse or significant other has gone to the trouble to hire us to express their love and concern. That’s where we are,” Labig said. “We enjoy just helping other people get a little joy out of life.”
Along with joy, quartets also have helped out with the occasional marriage proposal. For one of those, the quartet was accompanied by a boyfriend and a TV camera as they went into a bank to find a certain teller and prospective bride, Woodward recalled.
They sang, the boyfriend got down on one knee and the teller said “yes.” It was lovely. But sometimes things backfire.
The line “you’ll be my blushing bride” is in the lyrics for one of the songs they sing, and during a particular delivery involving that song, “this gal took it as a proposal and it wasn’t intended to be one,” Carlson said.
In no uncertain terms, she told the man who had ordered the singing valentine that she did not accept, he said.
Fortunately, Carlson himself fared much better. “I proposed to my wife with the first quartet I was in with a singing valentine. Got her to accept after pursuing her for five years,” he said.
Along with proposals, there have been deliveries with twinges of sadness attached.
Labig remembered a man who ordered a singing valentine for his wife who was dying.
“It is very nostalgic. It is very poignant. It can be hard. But again, it’s the expression of love and that makes it worthwhile,” Labig said. “He called us three days later to let us know she had passed.”
Another year, “as I recall, a man ordered a singing valentine for his wife and then he died before Valentine’s Day,” Humfeld said. “We were singing to his widow.”
Before making the delivery, the quartet asked the woman’s family if it was appropriate for them to sing to her, and the family gave the go-ahead, Humfeld said.
“It was like his last message to her kind of thing,” he said. “She was a little bit on the weepy side. It was an emotional experience for her.”
Delivering singing valentines invariably means experiencing various degrees of emotion, but it also means getting into some fairly humorous or unexpected situations, the men said.
Quite a number of years ago, a mother purchased a singing valentine for her daughter who was attending college, Woodward said.
The plan was for the daughter’s roommate to let the quartet into their house first thing in the morning. The quartet would then awaken the daughter with songs, a red rose, candy and the loving sentiments of her mother.
However, as the quartet serenaded the sleepy coed that morning, it quickly became apparent she wasn’t in the bed by herself, Woodward said with a little chuckle.
Then there was the mechanic whose wife bought a singing valentine and had it delivered to her husband at work. “When he saw us coming, he went under a truck with his creeper,” Carlson said.
“He was NOT going to come out,” Labig said.
The mechanic’s buddies dragged him out by his feet and the quartet sang “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” and “here’s this poor guy as embarrassed as can be,” Woodward said.
“That was a fun one,” Labig said.
Another was when they delivered a singing valentine to a judge in his chambers. The next year, the judge paid them to sing to his wife, who was a high school teacher.
That time they added an extra song — “How Can I Miss You If You Won’t Go Away” — and told the teacher it was from her students, Labig said.
“By the time we’re done, she’s laughing and the kids are cracking up,” he said.
When singing at schools, the quartet often sings a couple extra songs to amuse the students.
One year, after singing to a teacher at Shelledy Elementary School in Fruita, the quartet decided to go across the hall and sing to one of Woodward’s granddaughters who was then a first-grader.
When the teacher asked if any of the students recognized the men in the quartet, his granddaughter “just sloooowly put her hand up,” Woodward said.
The quartet went over to her desk and sang, and “she was so embarrassed, she put her head on the desk, and she was shaking she was laughing so hard,” he said.
A girl sitting near his granddaughter was much more impressed with their singing, and as they turned to leave she said, “I think that’s the Beatles!”
Kids also enjoy watching their parents receive singing valentines at home, Carlson said. “It’s just a great experience.”
This year, the pandemic will likely put its own touch on the delivery of singing valentines.
“If we go to a person’s house, we plan to go to the door and sing from the step,” Carlson said.
When they go other places, they’ll have masks ready if that is preferred, he said.
But it will all be better than last year, which was the first time in decades that members of the chorus didn’t deliver singing valentines. The members of Canyon Grand were glad this Valentine’s Day will be different.
“I’m kind of looking forward to just getting out and doing some singing.” Carlson said.
“It brings joy to people, and right now we need it a lot,” Woodward said.