The first day of the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race took place Saturday off the Mesa Top Trail parking lot off Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa. More than 30 racing teams will compete in this weekend’s events.
The race will continue today starting at 8 a.m. and will wrap up about 2 p.m. Bundle up, it was 7 degrees when I got to the race early Saturday morning. This is a fun, family friendly event. The trail to the start and finish lines are a short walk on packed snow. A food truck provides sandwiches, snacks and drinks. Please leave your dogs at home.
The sled dogs are very hyped up and the fewer distractions the better.
For information about the event and about sled dog racing, go to rmsdc.org.