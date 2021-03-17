One of the most important predictors of successful surgery outcomes concerns quality of sleep.
Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine’s commitment to patient care before and after surgery includes ensuring that patients are evaluated and treated for sleep disorders prior to their scheduled surgeries. Patients with undetected obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) have a significantly increased risk of cardiac complications following non-cardiac surgery.
To address this problem, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ parent hospital, Pioneers Medical Center, recently began accepting patients into their new American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) accredited Sleep Center.
“I am very excited about Pioneers Medical Center’s new sleep lab,” says Dr. Kevin Borchard, Orthopedic Surgeon and Chief Surgical Officer. “As a joint replacement surgeon, it’s very important to know that my patients are going to be safe during and after surgery. Addressing any issues with sleep, including sleep apnea, will help ensure that we continue to have excellent outcomes.”
Led by Felix Monteagudo, CRT, RPSGT, RST, CCSH, Elizabeth Monteagudo, CCMA, and Dr. Peter Ed Razma, FCCP, ABSM, Medical Director. PMC’s Sleep Center opens their doors with more than 25 years of field experience.
“We need to understand that sleep is an essential function that allows our body and mind to recharge. Sleep disorders that are left untreated can dramatically affect your health,” said Felix Monteagudo.
According to the AASM, OSA is a common and serious sleep disorder that causes you to stop breathing during sleep. In OSA, the airway in the back of the nose, mouth, and throat collapses during sleep, narrowing the breathing passages, repeatedly blocking the airway. Symptoms of apnea may include heavy snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep, and excessive sleepiness during the day.
The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) warns against the risks associated with untreated OSA during surgery, as general anesthesia is dangerous for people with untreated OSA. It specifically slows down your breathing during surgery and increases the difficulty of waking up after surgery.
Patients who have OSA treated with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) before surgery are less than half as likely to experience cardiovascular complications such as a heart attack during the first 30 days following surgery.
If you are considering elective orthopedic surgery and have not been diagnosed with sleep apnea, consider talking with your doctor to ensure OSA is not an undetected risk factor lowering the safety and success for your elective orthopedic surgery.
By partnering with Pioneers Medical Center’s new AASM accredited Sleep Center, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics is dedicated to improving the health, outcomes, and safety of their patients.
