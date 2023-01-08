‘Twas weeks after Christmas, when right in the house,
Pine needles started dropping in alarming amounts;
The stockings were gone, the Christmas tree bare,
It was obvious St. Nicholas had already been there.
Poetic or not, the time has come to deal with the real Christmas trees that may be showing signs of having enjoyed the holidays, but well, they’re over.
In Mesa County, there are a couple options for post-Christmas tree disposal in the coming days that can actually give that tree a second life.
OPTION ONE
Call the Boy Scouts in Troop 303.
The scouts picked up Christmas trees yesterday and will offer the service again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
“We will go to Grand Junction and Fruita and if we get (some addresses) in Palisade, that’s not out of the question,” said Sherry Verdieck with the troop.
The scouts may even add another date if there is enough interest, she said.
“What we’re trying to avoid is people taking (trees) out to the desert and dumping them,” Verdieck said. “So it’s kind of a conservation thing at the same time.”
The scouts will take the trees they collect to the Mesa County Organic Materials Composting Facility, where the trees will be recycled into compost.
This Christmas tree pickup effort also a fundraiser for Troop 303 — it was Troops 318 ad 328 that sold Christmas trees during the holidays — with scouts trying to earn money so they can attend camp this summer, Verdieck said.
The scouts are seeking donations for the trees they pick up and in the past donations have ranged from $5 to $20 and “if they want to give more, that’s great,” Verdieck said.
To get an address on the scouts’ Christmas tree pick-up route, folks can call Verdieck at 970-270-0119 or email her at cricketladysherry14@charter.net.
Include a name, address and phone number in any message.
“I will contact them to make sure they’re going to be home when we come by,” Verdieck said.
OPTION TWO
Deal with that Christmas tree yourself, and haul it to the Mesa County Organic Materials Composting Facility.
This composting facility can be found at the Mesa County Landfill, 3071 U.S. Highway 50, and former Christmas trees have been arriving at steady rate since the holidays, said Shay Starr, organic compost manager.
“It is free for Christmas tree drop off. The fees for the public will not start until April 1,” Starr said.
And it’s not just Christmas trees that the composting facility is accepting free from Mesa County residents. It also will take “basically any of your organic materials: leaves, branches, grass clippings, trees, pine needles. We accept all of that. And cold fruit as well (from local orchards),” said Starr, who also recommended folks “make sure that their load is secure so that it’s not all over the road on the way here.”
For Christmas trees, all the lights, tinsel and other decorations must be taken off, he said.
Artificial trees or flocked trees — a tree decorated with a dust or powder to make it look like it is covered in fresh snow — are not accepted for composting.
The facility doesn’t take branches more than 6 feet long or wider than 2 feet and no dirt. “We don’t want rootballs,” Starr said. Dimensional lumber or treated wood also aren’t accepted.
Former Christmas trees will be used in the facility’s wood mulch and Mesa Magic compost — only leaves are used in the facility’s ultra fine compost — that can be purchased and used in landscaping and gardens.
For information about the composting facility, go to mesacounty.us/swm/composting/.