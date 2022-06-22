St. Mary’s Medical Center is at the receiving end of two very prestigious recognitions. The regional medical center for western Colorado and eastern Utah recently received Magnet status and was re-designated as a Level II Trauma Center.
Being designated as a Magnet hospital is not an easy feat. St. Mary’s Medical Center is the only fully designated Magnet facility between Denver and Salt Lake City. It is one of only 14 hospitals in Colorado with the designation.
“It’s not merely an award or merit badge, this is proof of hard work and commitment. This recognition underscores our nursing staff’s dedication to patient care and quality. We are so thankful to each of our nurses, who are incredibly skilled and provide the highest level of care. This recognition is only possible because of them,” says Michelle Shiao, Chief Nursing Officer, St. Mary’s Medical Center.
The American Nurses Credential Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program ® is the ultimate seal of quality and confidence. Magnet status is the highest credential for nursing facilities in the United States and worldwide. To be certified as a Magnet hospital, a medical facility must satisfy criteria established by the ANCC to measure nursing excellence.
“We had to show nearly 100 examples of how our quality standards led to improvement in patient outcomes, improved patient and nurse satisfaction scores, and ongoing nursing research,” explains Lori Ferguson, manager, Nursing Professional Development and Magnet Program director, St. Mary’s Medical Center.
According to Ferguson, it is proven that patients receiving care in Magnet hospitals have better outcomes, which is attributable to the fact nurses have a greater voice in the care of their patients in a Magnet hospital.
The hospital is also celebrating its re-designation as a Level II Trauma Center by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Trauma Department - a designation they’ve had since 1999. As the only Level II Trauma Center in western Colorado, the highly-trained trauma teams at St. Mary’s are ready to serve when the unexpected happens.
“To qualify, we are required to provide a full complement of care, from all surgical specialties to the ability to provide dialysis in acute renal injured patients. We have trauma-trained surgeons, neurosurgeons, orthopedists, and anesthesiologists, in addition to emergency physicians, all available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We also provide ongoing trauma staff training and support and are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment needed to treat trauma patients,” explains Danette Lurvey, manager of Trauma Services, St. Mary’s Medical Center.
In 2021, the St. Mary’s Emergency Department had 40,226 visits. The top three leading traumas resulted from falls, motor vehicle accidents, and outdoor recreation activities. Nearly 40% of these visits were patients transferred to St. Mary’s from out of the area. The hospital admits approximately 1300 to 1600 trauma patients per year.
“We live in a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, and when adventure doesn’t go as planned, we are thankful to be here to care for patients from a 250-mile radius. We are dedicated to caring for our community, our neighbors, and those who come from all over the world to experience our region’s natural playgrounds. I could not be more proud of our associates who work tirelessly every day. They are the reason we are continually recognized for our superior level of care,” says Bryan Johnson, President, St. Mary’s Medical Center.