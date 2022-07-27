Brittany Driscoll and Laura Patricks

When Brittany Driscoll (left) met Laura Patricks (right) and heard about her need for a kidney, she began the process to be a living donor.

 Courtesy Photo

In the early 2000s, Laura Patricks underwent extensive dental surgery to reconstruct the bottom plate in her mouth. After months of pain, she ended up in the Emergency Department at St. Mary’s Medical Center, now part of Intermountain Healthcare, in Grand Junction, Colorado. A nurse drew her blood, a standard procedure for admitting you to the ED and the tests revealed her kidneys were functioning at seven percent.

Kidney function is measured by the glomerular filtration rate (GFR), and healthy kidneys function at 60 percent or higher. When the GFR drops below 60 percent, it likely indicates kidney disease. Anything below 15 percent could mean kidney failure; in that case, a person would require dialysis or a transplant to stay alive.