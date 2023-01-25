Nicci Jenkins & Tifani Pensyl

Don Jenkins (to right in framed photo), husband of Nicci Jenkins (left in main photo) was a St. Mary’s patient with a terminal prognosis from a rare cardiac disease. ICU nurse Tifani Pensyl (right in main photo) was struck by his grateful and caring nature. Finding out that Nicci’s birthday would be the next day, Tifani helped Don to procure a locket with the couple’s special poem.

 Courtesy Photo

It is the time of year when we all count our blessings and give thanks for all we have. Don Jenkins, a patient at St. Mary’s had a rare cardiac disease with a terminal prognosis. Tifani Pensyl, an ICU nurse had the honor of caring for him in his final days.

“He was so incredibly sweet and thankful, and there was something about him that struck me,” said Tifani. “It’s always tough when caring for someone at the end of their life, but he had so much gratitude and was very caring. We just clicked. We talked that night and the following, and he told me a lot about his life and wife of 30+ years.”