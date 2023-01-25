Don Jenkins (to right in framed photo), husband of Nicci Jenkins (left in main photo) was a St. Mary’s patient with a terminal prognosis from a rare cardiac disease. ICU nurse Tifani Pensyl (right in main photo) was struck by his grateful and caring nature. Finding out that Nicci’s birthday would be the next day, Tifani helped Don to procure a locket with the couple’s special poem.
It is the time of year when we all count our blessings and give thanks for all we have. Don Jenkins, a patient at St. Mary’s had a rare cardiac disease with a terminal prognosis. Tifani Pensyl, an ICU nurse had the honor of caring for him in his final days.
“He was so incredibly sweet and thankful, and there was something about him that struck me,” said Tifani. “It’s always tough when caring for someone at the end of their life, but he had so much gratitude and was very caring. We just clicked. We talked that night and the following, and he told me a lot about his life and wife of 30+ years.”
Tifani found out the next day would be his wife, Nicci’s birthday. Don wanted to get her a gold locket with the couple’s special poem by F. Scott Fitzgerald inside. Unable to get the gift himself, Tifani was determined to make it happen.
“I went to Walmart, but the jewelry department was closed, so I went through the rest of the store looking everywhere,” Tifani said. “I couldn’t afford a gold locket, but I found a three-pack of “best friend” silver-colored lockets that I spray-painted gold. I also ordered a bouquet of purple flowers with a happy birthday balloon.”
She then went home, typed up the poem, and printed it as small as possible so it would fit inside the locket. It was trial and error, but in the end, it fit perfectly inside.
That night, Don took a turn for the worse. His wife stayed in the room with her husband, and when the clock struck midnight, Tifani was there to tell her happy birthday.
In the morning, Tifani gave him a bath, combed his hair, and gave him the locket and flowers to give to his wife.
“I put it in his hand and said, ‘everyone deserves a birthday gift,’ and he started to cry,” she explained. “He prayed and thanked god for his wife and for me. It was one of the sweetest moments I had ever experienced.”
He recited the poem from memory, and she began to cry. They all hugged and expressed gratitude for one another.
“Nicci asked me how I was able to pull it all off,” said Tifani. “I told her it was because her husband loves her and would do anything for her.”
Nicci says she’s grateful that everyone at St. Mary’s created an environment for them to accept together that Don’s days were short on this earth.
“That surprise birthday party in the ICU in the middle of the night is forever etched in my memory,” said Nicci. “Tifani made it possible for my beloved husband to demonstrate one last time to me the depth of his love for me.”
Tifani later learned Don passed away peacefully at home. Soon after, St. Mary’s honored Tifani with the Daisy Award for going above and beyond in her compassionate care for Don and his wife.
“I love my job, and it truly is an honor to be able to care for my patients,” said Tifani. “Nurses are the bridge between the patient and their loved ones, so we’re not just treating them, we’re treating the entire family. I strive to ensure families can remember their loved ones in their best light instead of at their worst time.”