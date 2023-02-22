Alexis Skarda

Mountain bike racer Alexis Skarda struggled with a heart condition. St. Mary’s electrophysiologist Dr. Trey Moore diagnosed her with two separate issues and then worked with her to perform a procedure to get her heart back on track.

 Courtesy Photo

For nearly 10 years, professional mountain bike racer Alexis Skarda struggled with a heart condition that gave her an irregular rapid heartbeat.

“It wasn’t a life-threatening condition,” Alexis said, “but it was a big challenge to deal with as an athlete. It really affected the way I trained and raced. When my heart would go off during a race the only thing I could do was pull over and wait for it to settle down. I was losing time and losing races because of my condition, and it was frustrating.”