For more than two decades, Grand Junction urologist Dr. Michael Murray treated patients with cancer and other conditions with traditional open surgical procedures.
In January of 2006 that changed significantly when St. Mary’s Medical Center acquired the Grand Valley’s first Da Vinci robotic system. Today they have three on duty affectionately nicknamed “Wall-E, “Eva” & “Baymax”
“The Da Vinci surgical robot is a piece of technology that allows us to do very complex surgery in a minimally invasive fashion,” says Murray.
“It is designed to reduce surgical costs, enhance precision and increase safety. We used to do major cancer surgeries that would require a large incision and a long hospital stay. Now, using robotic technology, we do almost all those procedures with a very small keyhole incision and just an overnight hospital stay. The patients are able to recover much more quickly because the blood loss is significantly less.”
Murray points out that while every patient’s story is different, the smaller incisions used in robotic surgery typically means smaller scars, less pain and much faster healing. This technology makes it possible for most patients to go home from the hospital more quickly than they would with traditional surgery.
When St. Mary’s acquired the Da Vinci robots in 2006 they were only the second hospital in the state of Colorado to have the device.
“We were very early adopters,” Murray says, “and I think that has allowed us to build an expertise here that is second to none. The number of procedures that I’ve performed since we’ve had this technology is well over a thousand.”
In robotic-assisted surgery, specially trained surgeons such as Murray sit at a console and perform the surgery using robotic arms that move in more ways than a human wrist can. This allows the doctor to make very precise, complex motions and access areas of the body that would not be possible without the robot. It takes surgery beyond the limits of the human hand, enabling doctors to make smaller incisions and perform surgery with greater precision.
“It is basically an instrument that we use through robotic arms, so it doesn’t do anything inside the patient that we don’t do,” explains Murray.
With Da Vinci, Murray uses tiny instruments that move like a human hand but with a far greater range of motion. The system’s built-in tremor filtration technology helps him move each instrument with smooth precision.
The Da Vinci robot also features a vision system that delivers 3-D high-definition views, giving Murray a crystal-clear view of the surgical area that is magnified ten times to what the human eye sees.
The types of surgeries that Dr. Murray and other physicians performed initially began with urological cancer cases but has since expanded to a full gamut of general surgery including hysterectomies, hernia repairs, kidney disorders, bariatric surgery, and other procedures.
As Chairman of the Robotics Steering Committee, Dr. Murray was instrumental in developing a Robotic Center of Excellence at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
“The great thing about robotics is that we are only limited by our imagination,” says Murray. “We can do things now that we really couldn’t do with open surgical approaches. I really believe the sky’s the limit.”