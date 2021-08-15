It’s a good thing the cash register is not near the entrance of the Palisade Historical Museum.
It is huge and vintage bronze with irresistible buttons you’re not supposed to push but really, really want to. It would be hard for some to pull their eyes away from it.
Fortunately, the cash register from the Cameo Mercantile Co. is toward the back of the museum, included in a display about coal mining in the Palisade area. And before you reach it, there is plenty to see and learn.
This is grand opening week for the Palisade Historical Museum, 3740 G Road, the result of more than three years of fundraisers and renovations by the Palisade Historical Society.
Special open hours are planned for the public to tour the museum that is neatly tucked into a 1930s log building the society is leasing from Kirk and Cyndy Bunte. The building was built by Kirk Bunte’s grandfather, George H. Bunte Jr.
One step inside the door, and you’ll realize just how much peaches and coal have shaped Palisade. Go a little farther inside, and you’ll see photos, maps of mines, mine company scrip, peach box labels, copies of the Palisade Tribune and 75 years of Palisade High School senior class photos. You’ll find all kinds of items with stories attached.
A peach picking sack toward the front of the museum was invented by George W. Bowman of Palisade.
He designed it so it could be worn in front with both hands free for picking, said Priscilla Walker, chairperson for the society and Bowman’s granddaughter.
It had a flap that opened on the bottom of the sack to allow peaches to roll out without bruising, she said.
Another peach-related invention in the museum is an Edwards Grader. It was invented by Billy Edwards to sort peaches by size for packing and commercial shipping. The grader also brushed some of the fuzz off of the peaches.
Anyone who worked with Elberta peaches quickly learned not touch their faces or neck, Walker said.
Peach fuzz can be terribly irritating, especially when it gets in the creases of your arms, she said, speaking from experience. She packed her father’s peaches while growing up.
Just as peaches and now grapes are important to Palisade, so is the water that allows them to grow, Walker said.
One of the museum’s displays shares the history of Grand Valley irrigation with the building of the Grand River Diversion Dam, often referred to as the “roller dam,” 106 years ago. It was designed to supply water to some of the growing network of canals in Palisade and the valley, she said.
“Without irrigation we’d be west of Mack,” Walker said, referring to the dry landscape on the west end of the valley.
The story of water in the West also can’t be told without talking about one particularly famous Palisade resident: Wayne N. Aspinall.
Aspinall was born in Ohio, but grew up in Palisade. He was a teacher, a lawyer and a politician who served at the state level as well as in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1949–1973.
Aspinall was “a really self-made guy,” Walker said.
He sponsored the Colorado River Storage Act of 1956 that led to the creation of the Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell and a number of other dams and reservoirs in the West.
A desk and bookcases that were part of Aspinall’s office at his home in Palisade are now tucked the Palisade museum. (The desk from Aspinall’s Washington, D.C., office can be found at Colorado Mesa University, Walker noted.)
On a wall near the desk are two framed letters written to Aspinall. One is signed by President John F. Kennedy and dated just two and a half weeks before his assassination in November of 1963, and the other is signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson and dated shortly after he was sworn into office.
Among other Aspinall-related items in the display is his very large and heavy Webster’s dictionary, which is bigger than another large dictionary sitting nearby that came from the Cameo school.
And then there’s that cash register that is heavier still, just around a corner. Go see for yourself.
“We’re here to educate. You won’t be bored,” Walker said.