IZABELLE ROGERS
Central High School
GPA: 3.903
Favorite Book and its author: "The Giver" by Lois Lowry
Favorite TV Show or movie: "The Umbrella Academy"
Favorite band or musician: Imagine Dragons
After-school activities: Marching band, NHS and I have a part time job.
Parents: Mark and Danielle Rogers
Favorite teacher and why: My favorite teacher is my AP Lit teacher, Mrs. Burek because she is so excited about the things that she teaches and she gets her students excited as well.
Personal hero and why: My personal hero is my middle school band director, Mr Swanson. Not only did he instill a love of music in me, but he pushed me to do better in everything that I do and taught me how to work hard for the things that I want.
Preferred college: I would love to be able to attend BYU in Provo, Utah
Dream job: I would like to be a nurse or study biology is some way.
Highlight of your high school experience: My marching band state trip my freshman year. It was amazing to be able to see that our band’s hard work through the season paid off. It was also fun to spend time with all of the friends that I had made through the season.
Q: If you were the principal of your high school for a week, what would you do or change?
A: If I were principal for a week, I would support all of the smaller clubs more. A lot of people know about/support the football and basketball teams, but they don’t know how well the tennis team or the volleyball team or the marching band is doing in their seasons. I would be sure that everyone knew how well every team does in the school.
Q: If you could have dinner with one person, living or dead, who would you choose and why?
A: I would choose to have dinner with my grandma. She died before I was born, and I have heard many stories and things about her so I would want to get to know her and hear her stories.
Q: If you could live anywhere or do anything for one year, what would you do and why?
A: I would love to live in Greece or Rome because I would love to see all of the history and the scenery in that area. I would love to visit all of the historical sites and learn more about that time period and the people who lived then.
Q: What advice would you give to yourself as a freshman?
A: To work hard and focus on school work. A lot of freshmen don’t realize how much their grades affect them until it is too late.