Jacob Griffin

Jacob Griffin

JACOB GRIFFIN

Grand Junction High School

GPA: 4.279

Favorite book and its author: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand

Favorite TV show or movie: “Hot Rod”

Favorite band or musician: Taylor Swift (of course, only the old Taylor Swift)

After-school activities: Chess Club, lacrosse, and Bowling Club

Parents: Mark and Jolie Griffin

Favorite teacher and why: Mr. Hurni, but all of my teachers have made a huge impact on my life. I chose Mr. Hurni because I have had his class for the past three years and he has always been able to teach me while maintaining a fun environment.

Personal hero and why: My personal hero is my mom because she has taught me how to hold and stand up for my own beliefs.

Preferred college: Stanford University

Dream job: Software designer

Highlight of your high school experience: I competed with my best friend James in a monthlong chess tournament – winning a trophy as well as the title of “Chess Champion.”

Q: If you were the principal of your high school for a week, what would you do or change?

A: I would build support for many more clubs and activities besides the main varsity sports. Every high school has a variety of excellent teams, and they deserve as much recognition as a football or basketball team.

Q: If you could have dinner with one person, living or dead, who would you choose and why?

A: My cross country coach Karis because I miss her and haven’t seen her in a year.

Q: If you could live anywhere or do anything for one year, what would you do and why?

A: I would spend my time in Italy because it is beautiful and the food is elite.

Q: What advice would you give to yourself as a freshman?

A: Be sure to radiate kindness. You never know what someone may be going through, so you must be loving and welcoming whenever someone needs you.

Tags

Recommended for you