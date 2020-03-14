JACOB GRIFFIN
Grand Junction High School
GPA: 4.279
Favorite book and its author: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand
Favorite TV show or movie: “Hot Rod”
Favorite band or musician: Taylor Swift (of course, only the old Taylor Swift)
After-school activities: Chess Club, lacrosse, and Bowling Club
Parents: Mark and Jolie Griffin
Favorite teacher and why: Mr. Hurni, but all of my teachers have made a huge impact on my life. I chose Mr. Hurni because I have had his class for the past three years and he has always been able to teach me while maintaining a fun environment.
Personal hero and why: My personal hero is my mom because she has taught me how to hold and stand up for my own beliefs.
Preferred college: Stanford University
Dream job: Software designer
Highlight of your high school experience: I competed with my best friend James in a monthlong chess tournament – winning a trophy as well as the title of “Chess Champion.”
Q: If you were the principal of your high school for a week, what would you do or change?
A: I would build support for many more clubs and activities besides the main varsity sports. Every high school has a variety of excellent teams, and they deserve as much recognition as a football or basketball team.
Q: If you could have dinner with one person, living or dead, who would you choose and why?
A: My cross country coach Karis because I miss her and haven’t seen her in a year.
Q: If you could live anywhere or do anything for one year, what would you do and why?
A: I would spend my time in Italy because it is beautiful and the food is elite.
Q: What advice would you give to yourself as a freshman?
A: Be sure to radiate kindness. You never know what someone may be going through, so you must be loving and welcoming whenever someone needs you.