TIFFANY CREWS
Fruita Monument High School
GPA: 4.4
Favorite book and its author: ”To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
Favorite TV show or movie: “Arrival”
Favorite band or musician: Mumford & Sons
After-school activities: Student Council, speech and debate, mock trial, Fruita Youth Action Council, Drama Club, Kindness Is Contagious, National Honor Society and Sources of Strength.
Parents: Jeff and Jennifer Crews
Favorite teacher and why: Mr. Hicks. As my Student Council adviser, he has taught me most of what I know about being a leader.
Personal hero and why: Marie Curie. She is an icon in the scientific community characterized by her motivation and intelligence.
Preferred college: University of Michigan
Dream job: Radiologist
Highlight of your high school experience: My favorite memory of high school is giving my campaign speech when running for Junior Class president. It felt amazing to tell my classmates about my plans and goals for the year.
Q: If you were the principal of your high school for a week, what would you do or change?
A: I would choose one day that week in which teachers would not be allowed to assign homework in order to give students a chance to relax and do something for pure enjoyment instead of a grade.
Q: If you could have dinner with one person, living or dead, who would you choose and why?
A: Martin Seligman, American psychologist who has spent the majority of his career studying positive psychology. I would love to discuss his findings on resilience and how he justifies the differences within various cultures.
Q: If you could live anywhere or do anything for one year, what would you do and why?
A: I would take a year to travel to every continental U.S. state and stay in each for a week to meet people from various cultures and norms in order to expand my perspective.
Q: What advice would you give to yourself as a freshman?
A: I’ve had a strong work ethic and strong commitment to my education throughout all four years of high school. While I’m proud of myself now, there were many times that I wanted to quit. I wish that I could tell myself as a freshman that it will all be worth it so I need to trust myself.