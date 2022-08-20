Evan Alexander Kriley of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Business at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Stephanie A. Witwer of Grand junction earned a master’s degree in occupational therapy-post professional degree, this spring from Mount Mary University in Milwaukee.
Taylor Huntley of Delta and Josh Stouder of Grand Junction were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Area students earned degrees recently from Fort Lewis College in Durango. Christina Chatfield of Palisade graduated with a degree in environmental studies, and Katherine Smith of Grand Junction graduated summa cum laude with a degree in exercise physiology.
Amanda Leach of Rifle earned a doctorate degree in nursing practice and nurse-midwifery in May from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Area students were named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. They are Cobe Clark of Palisade; Katelyn Mentink of Silt; and Karsen Kreidler, Cierra Reese and Kylee David, all of Grand Junction.
