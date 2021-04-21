Stryker Orthopaedics and owner of the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System, recently released Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine’s (CAO), Dr. Kevin Borchard’s, reported knee and hip surgical outcome data for 2020.
Dr. Borchard’s 2020 patient outcomes were compared to a baseline standard developed by Stryker Orthopaedics. The baseline average consisted of 650,000 elective knee and hip surgeries in over 200 hospitals and 20,000 Mako cases across the country.
Dr. Borchard and his team’s outpatient/length of stay (LOS) significantly decreased in 2020. Most patients did not want to stay longer than necessary in the hospital, especially with COVID-19. CAO’s average LOS was 33.42 hours versus Stryker’s benchmark average of 41.79 hours, a decrease of 8.37 hours, or 20.03% less time spent in the hospital.
One-hundred percent of Dr. Borchard’s patients were discharged to home versus the 94% benchmark average; furthermore, none of his patients were readmitted to the hospital after surgery, which was measured at 30-days and 90-days post-operation. Compare this to Stryker’s benchmark average of 30-day readmission average of 1.74% and a 90-day readmission average of 2.72%.
In 2020, approximately 25% of Dr. Borchard’s total knee replacement volume was dedicated to bilateral total knee arthroplasties, which far exceeds the Stryker benchmark of 4%. Even with the added complexity of these cases, Dr. Borchard’s patients are still going home in less than two days. To date, Dr. Borchard maintains zero orthopedic surgical site infections, which is monitored and documented from 90-days post-operation and reported to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN).
Stryker data also showed that prior to discharge, Dr. Borchard’s patients’ flexion-or ability to bend the knee joint-averaged 99 degrees compared to Stryker’s benchmark average of 87 degrees. Dr. Borchard’s patients walked an average of 296 ft. on the day of surgery and an average of 488 ft. before discharge. The benchmarks for the same time period are 135 and 271 ft., respectively.
Christer Ljungqvist, PT, COMT, CDN, Director of the Rehabilitation Department at Pioneers Medical Center sees remarkable outcomes in Dr. Borchard’s patients immediately after surgery.
“I have had the pleasure of working directly with Dr. Borchard for about five years,” said Ljungqvist. “I am seeing amazing results from his surgeries.The outcomes from Dr. Borchard’s total knee replacements are outstanding in comparison. I see lower pain levels and range of motion is coming along quicker and recovery time is much shorter,” he said.
Dr. Borchard performs advanced total joint replacements for the shoulder, knee and hip, as well as total knee revisions, shoulder arthroscopy, rotator cuff and other injuries of the shoulder.
CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The Fellowship trained orthopedic team includes: Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee; Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities; Dr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in Sports Medicine; Clinton Devin, M.D. a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in Complex Spine Reconstruction and Dr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.