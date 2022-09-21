Dr. Kevin Borchard

According to data from Stryker, creator of the Mako SmartRobotics System, Dr. Kevin Borchard’s patients spend less time in the hospital and have fewer complications with the procedure.

 Courtesy Photo

The demand for Dr. Kevin Borchard’s skilled surgical techniques and extensive fellowship training drives patients from all over the country to Meeker, Colorado, for his specialized orthopedic services; because of this, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Spine (CAO) continues to see extraordinary growth with excellent patient outcomes.

CAO is proud to announce robust data and performance numbers coming out of the national release of Dr. Borchard’s surgical patient data by Stryker, creator of the Mako SmartRobotics System, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.