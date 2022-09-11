It’s a well-kept Grand Valley not-a-secret: Enstrom Candies’ toffee is the best.
Anytime we want some of that delicious sweetness, we simply go get it at the original shop, thank you very much. Except for on Aug. 31.
On that Wednesday, the Enstrom’s retail store in downtown Grand Junction was closed for business.
Where lattes usually are made behind the coffee counter, a huge monitor was set up and displayed feeds from cameras around the store and Enstrom’s candy-making rooms.
Instead of customers circling displays of chocolates, there were smaller monitors and cameras facing tables with slabs of almond toffee stacked up just so.
But Enstrom’s had many customers that day. Thousands, in fact, across the country and beyond.
The shopping television network QVC was on-air live from Enstrom Candies and two-pound boxes of almond toffee were flying out the door.
“It was fabulous,” said Doug Simons, president of Enstrom Candies.
The Grand Junction confectioner was selected to be the final stop for QVC’s Foodie Travel Series with host Mary DeAngelis.
Simons, as well as his wife, Jamee Simons, and one of their sons, Doug Simons Jr., appeared with DeAngelis during two QVC shows that took viewers to Enstrom’s and Grand Junction.
“We were on for probably 10–12 minutes on each show,” Doug said. “And we sold roughly 10,000 two-pound boxes of almond toffee.”
Enstrom’s was the No. 1 selling product for both shows — “Gourmet Holiday” in the morning and “In the Kitchen with David” in the afternoon, Doug said.
It was great to not only sell that much almond toffee, but to have DeAngelis and a 15-member QVC TV crew in the Grand Valley filming at Enstrom’s as well as in downtown Grand Junction and on Colorado National Monument, he said.
“It’s just a remarkable opportunity to be showcased in that fashion,” he said. “It’s a very big deal for us, but also a big deal for our community.”
GOING ON AIR
Enstrom’s relationship with QVC, which is short for Quality Value Convenience, began about seven years ago.
The sons, Jim and Doug Simons Jr., were manning a booth at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City, when they were approached by representatives from T.O. Epps & Associates, a company that finds and promotes products to QVC.
T.O. Epps pitched Enstrom’s to QVC, and Doug Simons soon found himself at QVC’s studios in West Chester, Pennsylvania, being vetted as an on-air guest.
Basically, they want to know if you can be on live TV without screwing it up, he said. Can you banter with a host and customers who call a show? Can you talk easily, spontaneously and with a solid knowledge of the product?
“I was a music and theater major,” said Doug, referring to his days at what is now Colorado Mesa University. “I’m not shy behind the microphone.”
After some training, he started appearing for segments of shows. He would fly to Philadelphia and spend two nights in a hotel for about 10 minutes on QVC.
It was a lot of effort for those 10 on-air minutes, but getting exposure with QVC’s enormous national and international audience and the large sale numbers that came with it made the trips entirely worthwhile, he said.
When the pandemic hit, QVC switched to using Skype to bring in guests remotely. That was a “huge bonus,” Doug said.
He could still interact with hosts and customers and talk up the sweet, buttery goodness of almond toffee all without leaving the Grand Valley.
But having QVC come to the Grand Valley was the best experience yet.
DISCOVERING THE VALLEY
During QVC’s stop in the Grand Valley, the Simons family did its best to convey the goodness of Enstrom’s almond toffee as well as the amazing features of the community around Enstrom’s.
The crew filmed along Main Street as Doug Simons explained to DeAngelis about the Art on the Corner sculpture exhibit and the Legends of the Grand Valley sculptures, including the bronze of Enstrom’s founders, Chet and Vernie Enstrom, that stands the corner of Seventh and Main streets.
“They raved about the sandwiches at The Hog and The Hen,” Doug said. The crew ordered Pablo’s Pizza for its wrap-up dinner after filming.
“They went sideways about our ice cream,” he said.
The QVC team also made two drives to the top of Colorado National Monument to film the Grand Valley spread out in golden light. On one of those trips, a camera captured footage of a desert bighorn sheep posing and trotting atop the low rock rim of a pullout overlooking the valley.
It’s “fabulous video” and you can’t get better marketing exposure for the valley than that, said Jamee Simons, vice president of marketing for Enstrom’s.
Video of the desert bighorn, as well as on-air video and social media clips from QVC’s visit to the Grand Valley can be viewed at YouTube.com and on the Facebook pages for Enstrom Candies and “Mary DeAngelis QVC.”
“They were just so enthusiastic. You could just tell that they enjoyed being in Grand Junction and seeing how we make our candy,” Jamee said. “They were very, very warm and receptive, and it was really cool.”
TOFFEE FOR GENERATIONS
Doug and Jamee Simons are the third generation of the Enstrom family to own and operate Enstrom Candies. They joined the company in 1979 when it was owned by Jamee’s parents, Emil and Mary Enstrom, who had purchased it from Emil’s parents, Chet and Vernie Enstrom.
“My grandparents, when they started the candy business, they thought they would make a little ice cream in the summer and a little candy at Christmas,” Jamee said. “Little did they know that here we are today selling on national TV. … I’m sure they would be amazed.”
“Usually, it’s the third generation that takes it into the ground,” Doug said. “We’ve had magnificent growth.”
Back in 1979, Enstrom Candies had a half million dollars in sales a year as a mail-order company. Today, “I think we’re doing about $28 million,” Doug said in an October story in The Daily Sentinel after being inducted into the National Confectionery Sales Association’s Candy Hall of Fame. “We may crack 30 this year. … Considering where we came from, that’s a pretty amazing story.”
Now the fourth generation, Doug Jr. and Jim Simons, are increasingly taking on leadership at Enstrom’s, and when QVC’s crew were at the downtown store, Doug Simons Jr. had to make an appearance. Jim was out of town for sales show in San Diego.
“Personally, I don’t like cameras. … and they were here and there were cameras everywhere,” Doug Simons Jr. said.
Along with cameras in the store, there were cameras all over the building, including some hanging from ceiling vents to get overhead shots of almond toffee being made. “They were so talented,” he said of the QVC team. “They literally came in and knocked it out.”
But it was still nerve-racking getting in front of the cameras knowing they were live, he admitted.
At 6-foot-8, he towered over DeAngelis and his parents as they talked about how Enstrom’s almond toffee is made and how Chet Enstrom’s original toffee recipe is still faithfully followed. “Candy doesn’t stunt your growth,” he quipped on air.
At some point, either he or his brother will have to appear more regularly in front of QVC’s cameras as their dad has done, he said.
“I am more qualified,” Doug Simons Jr. joked. “I’m smarter and better looking.”
PROMOTING TOFFEE, THE VALLEY
“There’s candy and then there’s Enstrom. And there’s toffee and then there’s Enstrom. … You want to grab this now,” DeAngelis told QVC customers from Grand Junction while hosts back at the network’s studio, nodded in agreement.
The almond toffee in the dark chocolate or milk chocolate that was sold Aug. 31 will be made and shipped in October and November. It’s ideal since toffee is a perishable product and because Enstrom’s toffee making goes dark from May through September because of warm weather shipping, Doug said.
The sales on Aug. 31 were advantageous for Enstrom’s fourth quarter as well as for the customer who is thinking ahead to the holidays, all the while it showcased the Grand Valley, he said.
He and Jamee — as well as their sons— are highly involved in the community, serving on boards as part of various organizations. “We just have a wonderful team of employees,” he said.
They are a family invested in the Grand Valley and eager to use their company to promote not just their products, but the community, he said. Having QVC come to Grand Junction did just that.
“It was really awesome to have them here,” Doug Simons said. “We have put Grand Junction on the map for toffee lovers all over the country and the world.”