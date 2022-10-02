Sweet & smart: A brief look at Smarties to smart By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Oct 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 4 METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION Facebook Twitter Email Print With a devastating hurricane, war and sabotaged natural gas pipelines making headlines, it’s hard to think lightly.However, sometimes that is just what’s needed.Today is National Smarties Day, so let’s start there.Smarties are small, sweet, nostalgic and uncontroversial, unless you’re avoiding candy these days.So here’s to all things Smarties or just plain smart. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mensa Brain Food Gastronomy Dietetics Test Sweet Smarts Glucose Halloween Smarties Candy Co. Linguistics Candy Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Sarah Jessica Parker leaves NYC Ballet event due to 'devastating family situation' Authorities spent 45 minutes trying to to save Coolio's life I don't feel any pressure to lose weight, say Kylie Jenner Day Precip Temp Sat 24% 54° 72° Sat Saturday 72°/54° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:10:21 AM Sunset: 06:56:31 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 67% 51° 68° Sun Sunday 68°/51° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 67% Sunrise: 07:11:18 AM Sunset: 06:54:55 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: SE @ 14 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mon 31% 50° 72° Mon Monday 72°/50° A few morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 31% Sunrise: 07:12:15 AM Sunset: 06:53:20 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 14% 49° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/49° Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:13:13 AM Sunset: 06:51:45 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 48° 72° Wed Wednesday 72°/48° Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM Sunset: 06:50:11 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 49° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM Sunset: 06:48:38 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 50° 73° Fri Friday 73°/50° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:16:07 AM Sunset: 06:47:05 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business