Knee replacement surgery is a common procedure that can give you a new lease on life. Each year over 600,000 Americans opt for knee replacement to eliminate chronic pain and restore proper joint function.
The demand for Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine’s (CAO) Dr. Kevin Borchard’s skilled surgical techniques and extensive fellowship training is driving patients from all over the country to Meeker, Colorado for his orthopedic services.
Dr. Borchard’s skilled expertise paired with Stryker Orthopaedics’s Mako SmartRobotics™ surgery assisted robotic arm creates a dynamic surgical team.
“I am utilizing the same surgical technique that I learned during my fellowship in Boston at the New England Baptist Hospital. During my fellowship, I did over 900 complex joint replacement surgeries working with some of the top surgeons in my field,” Dr. Borchard said. “With the Mako Robotic Arm, I have an incredibly powerful tool that compliments those techniques perfectly. The difference has been remarkable. I see less bleeding during surgery, less swelling after surgery and much faster recoveries.”
According to Stryker’s patient data, CAO’s Mako assisted surgeries increased 61% from 2019 to 2020. Additionally, in 2020, approximately 25% of Dr. Borchard’s total knee replacement volume was dedicated to bilateral total knee arthroplasties.
CAO explores more minimally invasive treatments before recommending knee replacement surgery. Recommendations are always based on diagnostic imaging that provides a clear, accurate assessment of the damage to the knee ensuring patients have the tools necessary to make a fully informed decision on viable treatment options.
Some conservative treatment methods that may alleviate pain and improve knee function prior to surgery include: strengthening exercises, physical therapy, injections, non-surgical therapies, and lifestyle changes, such as losing weight.
For these types of treatment methods, Dr. Borchard works with teammate, Dr. Justin Grant, outlining an exercise, diet and nutrition plan, working with the patient every step of the way.
Each patient requires an individualized plan. “What works for one patient may not work at all for another,” said Dr. Grant, “We avoid strict diet plans, and aim to develop a new lifestyle that is sustainable and enhances life’s joys, instead of detracting from them,” he said.
Dr. Grant starts with a 3-pronged approach: nutrition, movement and mental training. He identifies what broadly works for a successful diet, such as “real food”, portion control and appropriate meal frequency.
If conservative treatments fail to resolve knee pain, the following conditions may signal the need to schedule a consultation with Dr. Borchard:
- Your knee issue is making it difficult to perform routine daily activities such as getting up from a chair, dressing, or walking up and down stairs
- You need the assistance of a walker or cane to get around
- You’re experiencing severe pain on a daily basis, even when you’re not using your knee
- Your pain prevents you from sleeping through the night
- Your knee bows out or has developed some other type of deformity
- You’re having difficulty staying active, and want to restore your ability to perform athletics and other physical activities
CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The Fellowship trained orthopedic team includes:Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee;Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities;Clinton Devin, M.D. a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in Complex Spine Reconstruction andDr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.
