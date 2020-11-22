This is the year Judd Berry is going to run a faster time at the Turkey Trot and beat his nephew, Thomas.
At least, that was what Judd Berry said to tease the teenager who has claimed to be out of shape.
“I don’t think there’s any possible way I could beat him,” Judd Berry said.
Thomas took off at the end of the 2018 race to beat Judd by about 10 seconds, and then improved his time in the 2019 race that Judd missed.
So this year, the heat is on. Unfortunately, the Turkey Trot 5K put on by the Grand Junction Firefighters Foundation is off.
The Turkey Trot, which is the largest fundraiser for the foundation and draws thousands of people to run or walk the morning of Thanksgiving, has become another event casualty to COVID-19 in 2020.
Organizers posted on the foundation’s website that they are hopeful the race will be back in 2021, but this year it will be missed by many people who have made it a part of their Thanksgiving celebration.
David and Dara Hartmann have participated in the Turkey Trot for at least the past four years.
“We joined 970Muscle and they are just really big into doing community activities together,” said Dara Hartmann. “It’s just so fun to hang out with our gym family and exercise in the morning” on Thanksgiving.
Members from 970Muscle get together for a big group picture during the event, which some run and others walk.
The Hartmanns usually walked the course, and their kids — Ethan, 21; Parker, 19; and Makenna, 15 — would take off at a run. “We made it a routine,” Dara Hartmann said.
Her dad, Daryl Madsen, joined them last year. “He had never done anything like that before,” she said. “We just walked the whole thing and it was such nice weather last year.”
“He was going to it again this year,” she said. But then notice came that the race was canceled, and her dad found out he was going to have to get a knee replacement anyway.
So this year, the Hartmanns will stick closer to home, sleep in and get the turkey in the oven before going out for a walk. Or they might take their new e-bikes out for a ride, she said.
Either way, they plan to get some exercise and family time on Thanksgiving, which will be a little break from getting her Redlands store, Hartmann Farm House, ready for the holidays.
But they’ll miss the Turkey Trot, and Dara Hartmann specifically will miss the slightly mischievous feeling she gets walking straight down the middle of Main Street with not a car in sight.
Ted Leblow will miss seeing former students, back in town from college and vying to win the race.
The Turkey Trot was always a good time to see some of those kids and find out how they are doing, said the Central High School cross country coach.
David Cardenas, who won the race last year, was one of his former runners, as were Hunter Prather, who came in second, and Tyman Smart, who came in fourth.
His youngest son, Jordan Leblow, finished in seventh place overall in 2019 and was ready to make a run for a medal this year. His older two sons, Jared and James, also have run the race, and James won it several years ago while home from college for Thanksgiving.
The Turkey Trot is “kind of a tradition, not just for our family but for a lot of families in the valley,” Ted Leblow said.
After he got the news it was canceled, he considered putting one together as a fundraiser for his high school running club, but with COVID-19 on the rise it would have been logistically tough, he said.
Alison Arcand echoed Leblow’s comment about the Turkey Trot being a tradition for many families. “We were disappointed, obviously,” she said.
Both her kids, Evan and Elaina, ran cross country for Fruita Monument High School, running being a hobby for her and her husband, Brian, that wore off on their children.
It was always nice on Thanksgiving morning to “get outside and get some exercise … and support the Firefighters Foundation,” Arcand said. “They do a wonderful job of putting the race on.”
It’s a good community event and the funds go to a good cause, she said.
Her family hasn’t settled on what they’ll do Thanksgiving morning, but there will be some kind of exercise. “Maybe we’ll have our own friendly race together,” Arcand said.
The Berry family decided to do just that. Judd Berry has outlined a neighborhood 5K route for a family turkey trot with likely participants being his brother, Jackson, and his wife, Jennifer, and their five kids as well as Judd’s wife, Amber, and their four kids.
A sister who lives in Oregon had planned to come for Thanksgiving, but because of COVID, decided against it, Judd Berry said. Another sister who lives in Glenwood Springs and her family might come.
A couple other families have been invited to run with the Berrys, and the unofficial race will start at 8 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving, Jackson Berry said.
The run had to be moved to Wednesday because Judd Berry’s family has plans to go to Goblin Valley State Park in Utah on Thanksgiving, he said.
It won’t be the same as the official Turkey Trot, but the family didn’t want to forego something that had become part of their holiday.
At least a few members of the family have participated in the Turkey Trot or the shorter kid-friendly Little Gobbler for the past five years, Judd Berry said.
This year, “we were all ready to go,” said Jackson Berry, who makes running part of his life year round.
“I’m still a reservist in the military so I have to pass the PT test each year,” Jackson Berry said.
His brother Judd is active as well. “He runs all the time and rides his bike all the time,” Jackson Berry said.
Several of their children are cross country runners, so for some of them the race to get a good time or to beat their dad or uncle, will still be on.
There won’t be T-shirts, but there will be bragging rights to be won this Thanksgiving, Jackson Berry said.