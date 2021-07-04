The game of polo is known as one of the world’s oldest team sports. It was used to help train cavalry and other military groups in preparation for war. Through the years, it became known in the world of royalty and high society.
In 1893, Walter Devereaux, one of Glenwood Springs’ early pioneer who opened the Hotel Colorado, brought the sport to the Roaring Fork Valley. As part of the Hotel Colorado’s opening celebration, Devereux organized a polo match as part of the festivities.
The Devereux Cup, a polo tournament with teams from around Colorado, was first played in 1902.
As homage to those early days of polo in Colorado, the Roaring Fork Polo Club held a two-team tournament on June 27 at the Stout Ranch near New Castle.