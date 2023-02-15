Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine

Recently, CAO partnered with Grand Junction’s FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers to provide post-op care to their west slope patients two Fridays per month. Owner and physical therapist Sean Richardson, MSPT, sees the level of care CAO provides their patients. “Dr. Borchard and his staff do a wonderful job of caring for their patients pre- to post-operatively. They treat patients efficiently and with respect and compassion,” Sean Richardson said.

 Courtesy Photo

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine (CAO) in Meeker, Colorado, welcomes fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rhett Griggs to their growing surgical team.

Dr. Griggs previously practiced in Crested Butte and Gunnison, located in the mountains of central Colorado. At CAO, he will perform shoulder and knee arthroscopy, sports medicine, upper extremity and hand surgery, and fracture care.