Dr. Griggs previously practiced in Crested Butte and Gunnison, located in the mountains of central Colorado. At CAO, he will perform shoulder and knee arthroscopy, sports medicine, upper extremity and hand surgery, and fracture care.
Dr. Griggs’ patient care philosophy aligns with the CAO team. He is focused on providing exceptional patient care, “I give patients opinions and explanations for their conditions, the same as I would my friends and family,” Dr. Griggs said. “The human aspect of medicine is critical. I focus on the patient, not patient volume. I strive to help individuals get back to living the life they love, perhaps even better than before!”
Dr. Griggs joined the thriving orthopedic clinic earlier this month and has already begun seeing patients. CAO Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kevin Borchard's enthusiasm for Dr. Griggs resonates throughout the clinic.
“I have known Dr. Griggs over the past ten years and had the pleasure of working with him in Gunnison and Crested Butte while finishing up my career in the Air Force. He is a fantastic surgeon. While working with him, I was inspired by his focus on treating the whole patient, not just the injury. I am very excited to have him on our team, bringing his expertise and skills to CAO and Pioneers Medical Center,” said Dr. Borchard.
Pioneers Medical Center CEO, Liz Sellers, echoes Dr. Borchard's sentiments about bringing Dr. Griggs aboard.
“Dr. Griggs is a perfect fit for our orthopedic surgical team. Pioneers Medical Center has always maintained a focus on patient-centered care. As our orthopedics program grows, our primary focus will always be our patients. Dr. Griggs shares these same goals, principles, and commitment to the patient,” Liz Sellers said.
Dr. Griggs has 14 years of experience in sports trauma practice. He received his Fellowship in orthopedic shoulder, elbow, and hand surgery from the University of Florida. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at the University of Florida and Phoenix Orthopaedic Residency Program in Arizona. Dr. Griggs’ general surgery residency was completed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Dr. Griggs has a positive outlook as he steps into a new chapter in his career. “People won’t always remember you for what you did for them as much as they’ll remember your kindness and how you made them feel,” he said.
Recently, CAO partnered with Grand Junction’s FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers to provide post-op care to their west slope patients two Fridays per month. Owner and physical therapist Sean Richardson, MSPT, sees the level of care CAO provides their patients. “Dr. Borchard and his staff do a wonderful job of caring for their patients pre- to post-operatively. They treat patients efficiently and with respect and compassion,” Sean Richardson said.
CAO Physician Assistant Joshua Peters, PA-C, sees patients every other Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at FYZICAL’s Patterson Road location for their two-week post-op appointments, suture removal, and simple injections.
With CAO’s significant increase in patients living on the west slope, a working partnership with FYZICAL will allow patients to receive care closer to home. In fact, according to CAO’s internal patient data, 59% of all orthopedic clinic visits since 2020 came from patients who reside outside the Meeker area. Patients who want to take advantage of a CAO appointment at FYZICAL must call the orthopedic clinic in Meeker to schedule.