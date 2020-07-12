Until a couple months ago, Isabella Larkin had never written a real letter.
Email, yes. Text message, of course. But a physical, “Dear So-And-So” letter?
“I actually don’t think I have,” Larkin said.
She hasn’t had anyone in particular to write to, no occasion to place a crisp envelope in the mailbox.
Now she writes letters every week and has five pen pals — three individuals and two married couples.
Larkin, a 16-year-old going into her senior year at Grand Junction High School, is among at least 35 National Honor Society members from her school, in addition to a few staff members and other area youth, who are corresponding with residents living at The Commons of Hilltop and The Fountains of Hilltop.
“It has turned into something larger than I thought it would,” said Lori Alpino-Holloway, a GJHS teacher and National Honor Society sponsor, who came up with the letter-writing project.
Her inspiration was her 95-year-old aunt in New Jersey who moved into an assisted living facility shortly before COVID-19 quarantines and shut downs went into effect.
It was a “sudden withdrawal” for her aunt, Alpino-Holloway said.
She couldn’t see her family or friends in person, she couldn’t eat her meals with other residents and all social events at the facility were suspended. Her aunt felt so lost and lonely. “That just broke my heart,” Alpino-Holloway said.
As she thought about how to help her aunt, Alpino-Holloway realized there likely were local seniors also dealing with those feelings. Then the pen pal idea popped into her head.
With service projects and events canceled or on hold because of COVID-19, her Honor Society students were having trouble getting their community service hours, she said. By writing letters to local seniors, students could get those hours and in the process give a smile or chuckle with their words while letting older residents know they are valued.
Alpino-Holloway approached the staff at The Commons and The Fountains with her idea. She hoped to get a few names. She got a list of 140.
“So then I started scrambling,” she said.
She also decided, “everybody gets a pen pal. How can you say no?”
She matched residents with students and others who are part of her letter writing team, with some of them taking several residents as pen pals. Initially, Alpino-Holloway wrote to about 30 residents.
As the pen pal effort has continued, she has been able to pass most of those names to students and has kept about seven residents for herself.
“I had to go buy stationery,” she said.
What she has seen from students and residents has been amazing. Photos have been shared. Students have sent artwork with their letters and seniors have written about living through the Great Depression and wars, their careers and growing up in Grand Junction.
Some of these seniors are teaching their pen pals about history through their letters, Alpino-Holloway said.
One of Larkin’s pen pals wrote about how he had been an officer with the U.S. Coast Guard. “He served for 27 years on active duty, retiring as a captain. I love hearing stuff like that,” Larkin said.
Another pen pal wrote about his seven siblings, and yet another wrote about stringing tennis racquets.
Larkin writes about her life, such as time she had to get her wisdom teeth out. “I woke up during the procedure and they had to give me more anesthesia,” she said.
She wrote about the first time she went snowboarding and got a concussion. “I wrote about my bulldog and one of them wrote back about his dog and how he was a UPS driver, so that’s cool,” Larkin said.
Katie Ellis, 17, another rising senior at GJHS, also has written about her dog, a chocolate lab, and added his photo to one of her letters. She has included details about the sports she likes — she’s getting ready for her fourth year on the high school swim team and it has been weird to have such a long break from the pool, she said — and the clubs she’s is in, all while keeping her pen pals up to date on what she is doing this summer.
At the suggestion of Alpino-Holloway, Ellis has added jokes and riddles from Reader’s Digest to her letters.
One of her pen pals mentioned that she really likes to write, so Ellis added a joke about pencils to her next letter.
“Why shouldn’t you write with a broken pencil?”
“Because it’s pointless.”
“I thought it was pretty good,” Ellis said. “I want them to laugh when they read it. I think laughing is good for their health.”
Ellis has five pen pals — four individuals and one married couple — but getting a letter in reply isn’t a consistent thing. She hasn’t heard back from some of her pen pals at all, and she is OK with that.
“I have a grandpa who is not really able to write. So I understand that they have reasons for not being able to write,” Ellis said.
Some of the residents at The Fountains who are involved in the letter exchange are vision impaired or aren’t able to hold a pen, said Colleen Flynn, the life enrichment supervisor.
Staff members help write letters and, if needed, read out loud the letter a resident receives, she said.
The pen pal effort has helped to provide something that enriches the residents’ lives, a break away from the TV during a year that has been different, to say the least, Flynn said.
“Normally, we would have a lot of outings, stuff outside the building and more people coming into the building,” she said. COVID-19 has “changed the dynamic of everything.”
“I know the residents like it,” Flynn said of the exchange of letters. “This is one of the few ways we can keep that intergenerational program going.”
Ellis and Larkin would both like to meet their pen pals some day, and Alpino-Holloway envisions an ice cream social or cake-and-coffee event where students and residents can finally meet in person.
However, that will have to wait a while and in the meantime the letters will continue.
“Maybe we could continue this not just because of the situation with the pandemic … but even when we’ve recovered. I’m sure there are people in The Commons or The Fountains who are lonely all the time,” Ellis said. “Talking to the older generation is probably really good for us.”