Semaglutide

Semaglutide is the generic name for both Ozempic and Wegovy. It is a once-weekly injection given at home.  Studies show that people with diabetes tend to lose weight when taking semaglutide. 

Chances are you have seen a tweet, post, or news report about someone losing a lot of weight on semaglutide or “the Skinny Pen.” How do you know if this medication is right for you? Lori Wenz, a diabetes and obesity treatment specialist, helps answer some frequently asked questions about this new drug.   

Treating Obesity