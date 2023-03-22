Chances are you have seen a tweet, post, or news report about someone losing a lot of weight on semaglutide or “the Skinny Pen.” How do you know if this medication is right for you? Lori Wenz, a diabetes and obesity treatment specialist, helps answer some frequently asked questions about this new drug.
Treating Obesity
Semaglutide is only one of only 5 medications FDA approved to treat preobesity and obesity. Treatment guidelines recommend the use of medications for weight reduction for those with a BMI of 27 or greater who have weight related complications, or a BMI of 30 or greater if they do not have other health complications. Based on these guidelines most Americans are eligible for treatment. The difficulty for most people is access to these medications. Many insurance plans do not cover medications for the treatment of obesity or preobesity, but MOST insurance companies DO cover semaglutide or a similar medication for the treatment of diabetes. The cost ranges from $800-1400 a month.
Two Different Medications?
Semaglutide is the generic name for both Ozempic and Wegovy. It is a once-weekly injection given at home. Ozempic is FDA approved for the treatment of diabetes. Wegovy is FDA approved for the treatment of obesity or preobesity. Studies show that people with diabetes tend to lose weight when taking semaglutide. Studies also show that people with obesity and prediabetes taking semaglutide can prevent the development of diabetes. Nearly 90% of people with diabetes also have obesity.
The Weight Comes Back?
One recent headline that gained a lot of attention claimed all the weight all came back after people stopped semaglutide. What happened? Many assume that the person did something wrong- eating too much or not exercising enough. However, this thinking is simply not true. Remember, semaglutide is a treatment for a chronic disease that targets the dysregulation of hormones that signal hunger and fullness. This is no different when treating other chronic health conditions like high blood pressure. If the medication is stopped, the disease is no longer controlled.
Medication Shortage
There is a supply issue for semaglutide, for both the weight management and diabetes management brands. The belief that the shortage of the diabetes management supply exists because people are using it for weight management is unfounded. Other medications in this class are experiencing supply shortages as well. One thing is certain, more people are aware of semaglutide and its effect on weight and are asking their clinicians for a prescription.
Final Thoughts
Diabetes, preobesity and obesity are chronic diseases that are closely related and have similar symptoms. Those who can access treatment with semaglutide should be aware that stopping the medication can result in a return of their disease symptoms. Access to semaglutide to treat preobesity and obesity is restricted for most people due to a lack of insurance coverage. However, those who are fortunate enough to have coverage may still have difficulty obtaining the medication due to cost and supply shortages. Be sure to talk with your physician about what is best for you. To learn more about weight loss solutions at St Mary’s, visit stmarysgj.org/weightloss.
Lori Wenz, a St. Mary’s provider, is board certified in advanced diabetes management by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. She has over 28 years experience working with patients with diabetes.