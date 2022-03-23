March is Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Awareness month - a great reminder to take good care of ourselves and talk to your medical provider. Approximately 140,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, and 56,000 people will die from this disease. Yet, if caught early, it is a highly preventable and treatable disease, and an estimated 40,000 or more lives could be saved through screening and early treatment.
Doctors can find polyps and remove them through screening tests, which prevents CRC from developing. Worldwide, CRC is a leading cause of cancer death, but unlike many cancers, it is often preventable with screening and highly treatable when detected early. “Colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer,” said Dr. Sudy Jahangiri, who specializes in gastrointestinal and blood cancers and various blood disorders at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
“Everyone could be at risk, especially if you have a family history or genetic predisposition.We’re seeing rising rates in younger people, but typically patients are in their 40s-80s.”
Most CRC cases occur in people ages 45 and older, but the disease increasingly affects younger people. Today, more than 1 in 10 CRC patients are under 50. The Centers for Disease Control has changed the screening guidelines to start at age 45 instead of age 50 due to the rise of cases in younger people. When detected early, survival rates are as high as 90 percent.
“It’s crucial to catch it early,” said Dr. Jahangiri. “If caught early, it’s very treatable, and there are many treatment options. If caught at the later stages, it’s treatable but not curable.”
One in three people is not up-to-date with their screenings. There are multiple screening options to consider, including visual exams like colonoscopies and stool-based tests to catch precancerous states. Affordable, take-home options, like Cologuard, are also now widely available. “Screenings have come a long way,” said Dr. Douglas Rock, a radiation oncologist at
St. Mary’s. “The tests are easier to perform and are much more non-invasive. Unfortunately, we’ve seen a higher rate of people who’ve neglected screenings that could have detected polyps early on due to the pandemic. The patient could’ve had them removed before they turned cancerous. It’s very treatable based on the stage, but the key is to catch it early.”
It is crucial not to delay care. If you’re over 45, talk to your doctor about your potential risk and schedule your screening. It is your best defense to lower your chances of developing colorectal cancer. For more information, visit scl.health/screenings.