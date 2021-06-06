In many ways, President George H.W. Bush’s “A Thousand Points Of Light” initiative still shines, even after more than three decades.
But “A Thousand Points of Light” by Colorado native Marc Vincent Jackson isn’t about volunteerism, as Bush’s program envisioned, but what one can see and learn as a result of trying to help others, if they take the time to do so.
Set in Senegal, a French-speaking country located on the western tip of northwest Africa, the book tells a timeless tale of life, love, anguish and resolution. Centered on the life of Fatou Ka, a young Senegalese woman, the book tells her tale from various perspectives, from her early life in a small village to living on the streets of the bustling capital city Dakar, and how she deals with the people she meets.
Fatou’s story, however, isn’t an easy one to follow. That’s not because of the writing, but because, like many people’s stories, it’s a complicated one.
We watch as Fatou develops from a free-spirited young girl growing up in an African family with Islamic traditions, who later becomes an educated but troubled adult, seeking what everyone does: respect, understanding and a good life.
We learn what it’s like to live in such a world, and gain a better understanding not only of what it means to be a woman, but an African woman, a Muslim woman, a Black woman. All that in a society that doesn’t always afford much respect for women, especially one with a mind of her own, but also one who is forced to do things she doesn’t like.
And it reminds us of real-world, topical issues facing many women in that society: Domestic violence, female genital mutilation, parity and fairness.
To tell such a story takes more than a single voice.
Unlike most novels that use a single point of view, this work requires three, including from a character who secretly loves Fatou and another who openly disdains her, at least at first.
From that we learn about Fatou’s life from diverging viewpoints, and eventually realize that they do what we all do, judge someone not based on who they are or what they’ve done, but on our own unique, and oftentimes selfish perspectives.
We learn much of that not from characters who are accustomed to a culture few Westerners know or understand, but we also see it from the perspective of volunteers from Americans who struggle to do so. They are there serving in a Peace Corps-type environment, coming with good intentions and little understanding of why they are really there.
Some get it; others do not.
The author of this work got his knowledge of this faraway land firsthand. Fluent in four languages — English, French, Spanish and the native Senegal language of Wolof — Jackson spent years on the continent as a traveler and a member of the Peace Corps in the 1980s and 1990s.
A Denver native and graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder with dual degrees in journalism and languages, he went on to earn a master’s degree in education from California State University and now teaches language arts in the Los Angeles school system.
He’s returning to Denver to unveil the book later this month. It will be held 2-4 p.m. June 19 at the Mercury Cafe in downtown Denver, at 2199 California St.