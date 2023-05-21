Every Wednesday is like Black Friday at the Fruita Thrift Shop.
“It’s a zoo on Wednesday,” said Nancy Beavers, president of the nonprofit shop’s board of directors.
Customers gather outside the front double doors of the shop south of Fruita’s Circle Park, waiting for first dibs on the treasures that volunteers priced and stocked over the past two days.
If they peer through the front windows, they can see what’s on sale written on a dry erase board at the front of the store. Last week, CDs and DVDs were on sale for 50 cents each. Kids clothes were 50 cents and tagged kids clothes were half-priced.
But things never ever cost a lot at the Fruita Thrift. It has gained a reputation that goes back decades for turning dimes and dollars into big donations.
In 2022 alone, the all volunteer-operated shop gave just over $100,447 to 30 Grand Valley groups and organizations, some of them also nonprofits.
The year’s biggest donation of $10,000 went to the Fruita Monument High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) club to help send members to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October.
Those 2022 donations joined the thousands of dollars the shop’s board and band of volunteers work year after year to raise and give to support the Grand Valley community with everything from local hospitals and fire stations to playgrounds and festivals.
“It’s makes us feel good,” Beavers said about the monetary donations, which are often how volunteers become acquainted with the Fruita Thrift.
“As much as they give back to us, I needed to give back to them,” said Darlene Cain as she did a rough sort of items inside the Fruita Thrift’s donation yard located along Mesa Street, south of the main store and a former liquor store that is now Fruita Thrift’s furniture shop.
Cain also volunteers at The Pregnancy Center in Grand Junction, where she discovered how the Fruita Thrift donates baby-related items to the center to meet its clients needs and how the center donates back items it can’t use.
Because of this, Cain decided to put some of her volunteer time toward the Fruita Thrift, and it has plenty of work to keep her busy.
Sometimes volunteers get overwhelmed by the sizable amount of donated items that come in, Cain said.
On Mondays, volunteers will find piles of things waiting for them at the gate of the donation yard. And there have been times Cain has run into one of the shops to ask a question and returned to the yard to find several empty shopping carts stacked with donations.
There are boxes of books, bags of clothes, headboards, foot boards and tables, decorative items and more. Most things the volunteers are able to sell at the shop. What they can’t sell, they try to recycle, even going so far as to take apart items to retrieve metal before sending what’s left to the dump, Beavers said.
Broken bicycles that come the Fruita Thrift’s way are given the possibility of new life by being sent on to a Fruita Monument High School program that fixes bicycles, Beavers said.
However, once in awhile, “I’ve come across a lot of stuff I don’t know what it is,” Cain said.
There recently was an item donated that looked like it might be some sort of old fashioned kitchen utensil, but no one knew what it really was, said Janet Mossburg, who has volunteered at Fruita Thrift for nearly four years.
They never did figure out what it was because “some guy came in and bought it,” she said.
Things don’t tend to linger too long at Fruita Thrift and that is just how Beavers likes it.
“We try to rotate a lot,” she said. “We’re the yard sale after the yard sale.”
Most things cost a dollar or two, or less, Beavers said as she walked through the shop as a Wednesday crowd began forming at the door a half hour before the store opened at 9:30 a.m.
On the high end for clothes and accessories, there’s a wedding dress for $20, leather coat for $15 and some purses that cost a bit more than other things. Beavers and other volunteers get online to look up some of the purse brands so they have a better idea of what they might be worth.
“There are brands I’ve never even heard of,” said Shirley Gardea, secretary for the Fruita Thrift’s board.
“They’re wicked expensive,” Beavers said, nodding in agreement.
At Fruita Thrift, though, they’re not.
And if an item happens to be electrical, it gets tested before it goes out for sale.
“My husband does all that,” Beavers said about her husband, Lee Beavers, a former helicopter pilot.
“Look! Instant Pot! Used maybe once,” she said, pointing to the kitchen appliance on a shelf in the shop’s kitchen area opposite of where sets of dishes awaited new homes.
“This is my weakness,” Nancy Beavers admitted as she moved from the kitchen area to the store’s craft nook and pointed at folded yards of fabric on a shelf.
When she retired in 2006, she pictured herself at her sewing machine. “I thought I was going to stay home and relax,” she said with a laugh. “No!”
About a year after she retired, a former classmate from Central High School talked her into volunteering at the Fruita Thrift. Now Beavers is the one talking others into volunteering, including Sheila Deininger, who on Wednesday morning greeted customers at the Fruita Thrift’s furniture store that opens at 10 a.m.
“We have everything here,” Deininger said as customers looked over lamps, tables and chairs. “It doesn’t just stop here. We help people.”
There are the monetary donations the shop’s board makes, of course, but there’s more, she explained. There are the discounts they give to a man who comes in fairly regularly to buy sleeping bags to give to people who are homeless or transient, Deininger said.
Cain recalled a pregnant mom with four kids who found themselves in the Grand Valley rebuilding their lives and the Fruita Thrift gave them some furniture to help them furnish their new home. That furniture “certainly wasn’t perfect, but it was way better than the floor,” Cain said.
Every once in a while, someone comes into the shop with a need — shirt, coat, pillow, blanket, toiletries — and can’t pay or can only pay in part, and Beavers and the volunteers will find a way to help them.
Mossburg remembered a little girl longingly looking at a stuffed animal, but she only had 15 cents instead of the 50 cents on the tag. Mossburg helped the girl so she could get the stuffy she fallen for. “I’m a sucker for kids,” she said.
Unfortunately, despite what the Fruita Thrift gives back to the community, there are still some who take advantage of the generosity.
“I get so depressed at the trash. It’s so aggravating” said volunteer Mary Boothe, referring to actual trash that volunteers sometimes find in with donations or items so broken or decrepit that they must pay to send them to the landfill instead of selling them.
Then there’s the cut locks, forced doors, people who pull off tags, try to pass counterfeit bills or write bad checks.
“It’s sad that they steal from the thrift store,” said Gardea, who started volunteering at Fruita Thrift nearly 18 years ago.
“We all work hard. We have a bunch of wonderful people here,” she said.
Years ago, she and her husband moved from Wyoming to the Grand Valley to take care of her mother, who was a volunteer at the Fruita Thrift. While picking up her mother at the shop one day, Gardea got roped into volunteering.
As her mother’s health declined, “the ladies who were working here were an incredible support system for me,” she said. “I do it (volunteer) because I’m so blessed I’m many ways. This is my way of giving back … And for the love of Fruita.”
Friends come to the Fruita Thrift to shop, and regular customers have become her friends. “You get to know people and their likes and dislikes,” said Gardea, who admitted to making phone calls to check on various people if she hasn’t seen them around the Fruita Thrift in awhile.
Now her own daughter is a volunteer and in charge of the shop’s jewelry section. Gardea handles what she calls the entertainment section — books, magazines, VHS tapes and so on.
However, it’s the clothing donations that are her weakness, especially if they are purple, she said.
Getting a first look at new donations can be a hazard of being Fruita Thrift volunteer, Boothe agreed.
She keeps an eye out for antiques, some she buys and takes home to her husband who refurbishes them.
“Oh it’s fun,” she said, about working at Fruita Thrift’s front counter.
The store is busy, the time goes quickly and the money they raise goes to the community, said Boothe, who became a volunteer after seeing a sign on the door asking for help several years ago.
“Oh my gosh, yes” more regular volunteers are needed at the Fruita Thrift, Beavers said.
The warmer months are always the busiest. “We have so much stuff being donated because (people) know the money is going back into the community,” she said.
“I’m passionate about the Fruita Thrift Shop,” Beavers said.