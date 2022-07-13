Fellowship-trained, board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Gregg Martyak, brings nearly 20 years of experience in treating complex nerve repair/reconstruction, complex reconstructive surgeries of upper extremities, and arthroscopy of wrist and elbow at Colorado Advanced Orthopedic, Sports Medicine, and Spine at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker. Dr. Martyak works with both adult and pediatric patients.
Dr. Martyak performs nearly 600 cases per year and most commonly sees patients with carpal tunnel syndrome, cubital tunnel syndrome (when the ulna verve gets squeezed inside your elbow), tendon and nerve injuries, trigger fingers, thumb CMC arthritis (carpometacarpal), and fractures in the wrist and hand.
Ty G. is a patient of Dr. Martyak and lives a very active lifestyle ranching in the northwest corner of Colorado. “Ranching can be hard on your body at times. I am very active outdoors and being able to lift, carry and move heavy objects comes with the territory,” Ty G. said. “I tore my bicep and had no strength in my right arm whatsoever. I needed to get back to full function as soon as I could. Dr. Martyak took the time to listen to my concerns and understand my lifestyle. He reattached my bicep and I cannot say enough good things about my experience at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics – I value Dr. Martyak’s skilled expertise and received excellent patient care from the entire clinic and surgical staff at Pioneers Medical Center. I am very grateful to have my strength and mobility back with no pain.”
Dr. Martyak’s patient, Terri J. also sought relief from the pain she was having in her right thumb.
“I was introduced to Dr. Martyak by orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kevin Borchard. He was very personable and spent quality time with me discussing the surgery he suggested he perform on my right thumb, which was an ulnar collateral ligament or UCL reconstruction,” Terri J. said. “Dr. Martyak stated if he got into surgery and there were more issues than he anticipated, he would then be ready to do a joint fusion, which is what he ended up doing. He spoke with me before and after surgery and was clear about his post-op instructions. I appreciate his awesome communication as he continued to check on my physical therapy and post-op recovery, frequently, until discharge. The best thing about my thumb is having the strength and stability I have now like I hadn’t had for years before!” she said.
Dr. Martyak served in the United States Air Force from 2008-2012, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He has extensive experience with combat casualty care during multiple deployments in Iraq and the Middle East. In addition, he was a clinical instructor for the combined US Air Force/US Army orthopedic residency program at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. He is an assistant professor of surgery at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Martyak was part of the team to perform the first-hand transplantation at a military facility. He has continued to care for military patients in Colorado Springs since moving to Colorado in 2012.
In addition to Dr. Martyak, CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The fellowship-trained orthopedic team includes Dr. Kevin Borchard, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in adult reconstruction of the hip and knee, and Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee; Dr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine, J.Alex Sielatycki, MD a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with fellowship training in Comprehensive Spine Reconstruction, and Dr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.
