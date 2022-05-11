For Wanda, it all started with a horrible headache that came out of nowhere one day a couple of years ago. Wanda, 46 at the time, had felt fine all day, but after a family dinner, when everyone gathered outside to pose for a family photo, the pain struck.
“I had never had a headache like that,” she said. Wanda felt like she was about to pass out and lost feeling on the right side of her body. One of her daughters called 9-1-1. An ambulance arrived minutes later.
Wanda had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. Doctors blamed the stroke on stress and high blood pressure. Because the stroke left Wanda without any feeling on the right side of her body, she spent three weeks in a rehabilitation center, relearning how to function and take care of herself.
Wanda continues to recover, she is taking her medications as prescribed to help control blood pressure, and the stroke has encouraged her to make some positive lifestyle changes. Wanda has lost weight and inspired her husband to start exercising again and she’s learned how to manage stress better.
What is a stroke?
Stroke kills nearly 150,000 of the 860,000 Americans who die of cardiovascular disease each year—that’s 1 in every 19 deaths from all causes. A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, happens in one of two ways:
• Ischemic stroke—when the blood supply to the brain is blocked
• Hemorrhagic stroke—when a blood vessel in the brain bursts A stroke causes brain tissue to die, which can lead to brain damage, disability, and death.
Are you at risk?
Several factors that are beyond your control can increase your risk for stroke. These include your age, sex, and ethnicity. But there are many unhealthy habits, such as smoking, drinking too much alcohol, and not getting enough exercise, that you can change to lower your stroke risk.
What are the signs and symptoms?
An easy way to remember the most common signs of stroke and how to respond is with the acronym F.A.S.T.:
F = Face drooping: Ask the person to smile. Does one side droop?
A = Arm weakness: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S = Speech difficulty: Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Are the words slurred?
T = Time to call 9-1-1: If the person shows any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately. Stroke treatment can begin in the ambulance.
Can a stroke be prevented?
High blood pressure is the single most important treatable risk factor for stroke. There are several steps you can take to reduce your risk for stroke:
• Eat a healthy diet low in sodium with plenty of fruits and vegetables.
• Maintain a healthy weight.
• Be physically active.
• Don’t smoke, and avoid secondhand smoke.
• Limit alcohol use.
• Prevent or manage your other health conditions, especially high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity.
For more information
Learn more about stroke care and treatment available at St. Mary’s Medical Center and how our neuroscience specialists offer a full range of therapies for conditions affecting the brain and central nervous system by calling 970-298-3150 or visiting scl.health/stroke.