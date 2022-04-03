Buds, blooms and sprouts are bursting out every which way you look, and the sun’s warmth feels rich.
But April can call like a siren song, said Breann Fiihr, who owns Mount Garfield Greenhouse with her husband Travis.
It sings of plump tomatoes and hidden, colossal-sized zucchini and green bean plants in a row … plug your ears!
It’s still spring, which can be lovely but capricious and prone to fits of freezing temperatures.
“If I can’t plant the normal stuff” — that’s code for tomatoes and such — “then what can I plant?” is a question Fiihr has received often as of late.
Fortunately, Fiihr and other area garden center owners have plenty of suggestions to help those with itchy green thumbs or wanna-be-green thumbs.
Get ready to garden!
GET GROUNDED
If you haven’t done so already, get your soil ready for growing with whatever amendments it might need. “You can’t grow a good garden in bad soil,” Fiihr said.
Then you’ll be prepared for those tomato plants and other veggies and sun-loving annual plants when the time is right.
For summer veggies, the best rule of thumb in the Grand Valley is to wait until Mother’s Day to plant warm weather veggies so you can avoid the kill of springtime freezes, said Chris Adolf, who co-owns Valley Grown Nursery with his brother, Evan Adolf, and parents, Kathy and Del Adolf.
Until then, he and other nursery owners are cultivating those tomatoes and other starter plants in their greenhouses.
“Let us keep them warm,” he said.
Herbs are another thing to hold off on until May, he said.
If you try to plant them outside at this point, “you’ll just be disappointed,” he said.
WHAT TO PLANT NOW
Actually, quite a lot can be grown outside right now.
You can plant seeds for all lettuces, spinach, arugula, swiss chard, carrots, onions, broccoli and cauliflower — nearly anything that is cold hardy, said Steph Griggs, who owns Bookcliff Gardens with her husband, Rick.
Potatoes supposedly should go in the ground around St. Patrick’s Day, but those could still be planted now, as well as strawberries, she said.
You also can plant snow peas and sugar snap pea seeds, radishes and cabbage, Adolf said.
If you’re not sure when something is OK to go in the ground, just ask. But don’t wait too long because seeds are selling quickly, the garden center owners said.
And if you simply can’t help yourself and must plant tomato seeds right now, do it inside.
DON’T FORGET FLOWERS
Pansies and snap dragons do great in cold weather and can add some really pretty color to a landscape this time of year, Griggs said.
But make sure those plants have adjusted to the colder temperatures before putting them out. Plants don’t do so well when taken directly from a greenhouse to a yard, Adolf said.
While it’s too late to put out tulips and daffodils, which grow from bulbs that must be planted in the fall, consider getting some summer flowering bulbs. These bulbs sometimes get overlooked and can bring a lot of color to a yard a few months from now, Fiihr said.
Choose from gladiolas, dahlias, lilies and alliums.
“Alliums are probably the kids favorite,” Fiihr said. “They look like they came out of a Dr. Seuss book.”
SEEDS VS. STARTER PLANTS
Spinach is better when grown from seed. The plants don’t transplant well, Griggs said.
Pretty much all root plants — i.e. carrots, radishes, onions and beets — are better grown from seeds planted directly in the garden, Adolf said.
“We don’t usually sell six-packs of carrots,” he said. “There’s a reason.”
Tomatoes, on the other hand, always do better from starters, Fiihr said.
Nearly any plant that takes longer to germinate and ripen fruit should be started in the house or a greenhouse to give it a jump on the season, she said.
BE TRENDY
In the past couple years, fruit trees have become increasingly popular with customers, especially those new to the area, said all three garden center owners.
Now grapes are joining fruit trees as sought-after landscaping plants in the Grand Valley, said Adolf, who attributed the trend to how the Grand Valley markets itself and the vineyards that draw people to the area.
“We used to sell just a few varieties of grapes, and now we’re getting a lot of requests for specific varieties,” Adolf said.
Those requests are coming from folks “wanting to do the Grand Valley thing,” he said, and cautioned that not all grapes are hardy for this area and that goes for table grapes as well as wine grapes.
Those fat grapes found in grocery store, “that’s a California thing.” But there are smaller table grapes that do well here, he said.
Another trend is a continuing mindset of shortage, probably driven by the pandemic and shipping issues, Griggs said.
“If (a customer) sees a tree or shrub or pot they like, it’s almost like they don’t hesitate,” she said. They buy immediately for fear that if they wait, it will be gone.
And with inflation, more people are seeking food independence and are coming into garden centers wanting to know more about growing their own veggetables and sustainability, Fiihr said.
People are asking for help calculating the cost of growing vegetables and how to take pressure off the food bill each month, she said.
LOW MAINTENANCE, HIGH RETURN
Water, soil amendment and other costs in money and time should all be considerations for gardeners.
If you must pick the vegetable garden plants that will give you the most for your buck, go with:
n “I would almost have to say tomatoes,” Griggs said.
Although, cucumbers and all kinds of peppers are good, too. A zucchini plant can produce a lot of fruit; however you’ll likely have to deal with squash bugs, she said.
Tomatoes “are just so prolific. They give you a lot of bang for your buck if you’re successful,” she said.
n Tomatoes, cherry tomatoes in particular, Adolf said.
With the Super Sweet 100 cherry tomato, for example, “every day you look out, there’s more,” he said.
Tomatoes tend to better tolerate a little of “our crappy western Colorado soil” and they love the sun, he said.
n “Our family are beet eaters,” Fiihr said.
Beets are super easy to grow, and they don’t need a lot of attention, she said.
Golden beets are especially tasty, she said, and all beets with their bulbous roots are extremely satisfying to pull out of the ground.
KIDS IN THE GARDEN
“Anything that is a direct seed sow, kids love,” Fiihr said. “It’s tangible and it’s a task you can do together.”
That goes for those early season veggies that can be planted right now as well as squash and corn later, she said.
With lettuces, “kids can see it grow an inch in a day” and that is pretty satisfying, said Adolf, who has seen people write/plant a kid’s name in lettuce seeds.
Peas also are great for kids because they can go out to the garden, pick them, eat them and often leave the rest of the garden alone, Fiihr said.
For flowers, Adolf suggested bulbs because they work nearly every time.
“It’s not a disappointment.”
HELP! HELP! HELP!
Not sure where to begin with a vegetable garden or discovering the bug is eating your shrub?
There are decades of garden experience to access through many of those working at local garden centers:
n Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road, bookcliffgardens.com.
n Mount Garfield Greenhouse, 3162 F Road, mtgarfieldgreenhouse.com.
n Valley Grown Nursery, 1702 10 Road, in Mack, valleygrown.com.
The CSU Extension also offers a wealth of Western Slope gardening information and expertise. Go to tra.extension.colostate.edu and look for the “Gardening” in the menu tab to see all that is offered both in person and online.
The website alone has podcasts and videos and advice for everything from raised bed gardening to noxious weeds, diseases, bugs and bees.
GARDEN IN A GROUP
If you can’t get enough of gardening or don’t have your own garden but want to get your hands in the soil and enjoy the company of others, then pay a visit to Mesa County Libraries’ Discovery Garden.
This garden, which can be found on the southeast corner of Chipeta Avenue and Fifth Street, is cared for by volunteers.
A planting day for the garden is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and all are welcome to come for as many of those hours as they like.
Bring garden gloves and a knee pad and dress for the weather and for work.
This event is for gardeners of all ages, although children younger than 14 need to be accompanied by an adult.
If you are interested in becoming more involved than a one-day deal, consider volunteering at the Discovery Garden. A Discovery Garden Volunteer Orientation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 30 at the Central Library. A work day from noon to 4 p.m. at the garden will follow the meeting.
To sign up for any of these events, look for them in Mesa County Libraries’ event calendar at mesacountylibraries.org.
For information about the Discovery Garden, go to mesacountylibraries.org/garden/.
GROW DEEPER
If you have been gardening for years and want to grow in your expertise, then the volunteer Tri River Master Gardener Program could be the spot for you.
And you’ve got all spring and summer to think about it. Applications for the the 2023 program will be accepted in September.
To become a Colorado Master Gardener, volunteers must participate in an initial 10 weeks of training courses followed by a 50-hour volunteer commitment.
Still interested? Go to tra.extension.colostate.edu and look under the “Gardening” menu tab for the “Master Gardener Program.”