Family and friends. Sunday dinners. Your favorite chair or a good book. Whatever “home” means to you, we will get you there. At Family Health West, we know that after major surgery or injury your primary goal is to return to the life you enjoyed! The FHW Transitional Care Team is in sync with your goal to regain the skills and strength that will get you back to living your best life. And the silver lining is you can request to heal in our care should you ever find yourself in need of transitional care.
Transitional Care is, what we like to call, specialized medical care that gets you back home. When recovering from a major medical incident or surgery, there can be an in-between stage of healing where you no longer need to be in the hospital but aren’t quite ready to go home. Initially, the body has the experience of a major medical incident — that can include a severe car crash with body trauma, a stroke or brain function impairment, perhaps a fall that included a hip replacement, etc. The initial treatment may take place out of state, out of the area, or at one of the trauma/surgery centers just down the street. As your healing begins, that’s where Family Health West fits into your recovery.
We think of ourselves as more of a skilled rehabilitation hospital with a highly trained and experienced transition team. It’s been a challenge at times for us to distinguish ourselves in a market of skilled nursing homes because we are a hospital. But unlike most hospitals, our business model thrives on rehabilitation care so when other hospitals are making the push to move a patient in the healing stages out of their facility we are here with open arms. We welcome those patients, help them thrive in their healing, and celebrate when they accomplish their goals. We are equipped to deal with unexpected setbacks like urinary tract infections because we are a hospital. Our rate of return to the acute hospital setting for follow-up problems is zero percent. Much like many other aspects of the work we do at Family Health West, we don’t fit neatly into a category to define our services. As a non-profit, stand-alone critical care access hospital we are nimble enough to pivot and serve our community with what they need now. Transitional care for patients healing from major trauma who want to get home is one shared vision. Everyone on our team obsesses about providing close-to-home, high-quality, healing care that gets our patients home and back to living their life.
What joining you in your goal to heal means to us is walking step in step with you as our physical, speech, occupational, and respiratory therapists work with you to achieve your goals. Our team will cheer with you and push you as you complete your daily therapy routines. It is not for the faint of heart as our average patient participates in nearly 3 hours a day of therapy compared to a maximum of 26 minutes at our competitor’s facilities. Our registered nursing staff average 5.5 hours a day with our transitional care patients. Other local facilities can’t boast even half that time in nursing care. Our program provides nurse aids more than 3 hours a day of one-on-one time with patients. The competing facilities generally offer 2 hours of nursing aide assistance to patients. We take your recovery very seriously.
Further data from Medicare shows Transitional Care patients are going home sooner and with lower readmission rates than other area providers. Who doesn’t want to have a better experience and go home sooner, healed and ready to live your life? We are ready and welcoming to help patients heal because together we flourish.