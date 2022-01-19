Winter is in full swing and many outdoor activities this time of year come with the risk of injury such as skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing, and even snowshoeing.
While you can minimize your risk of injuries by getting in shape, using the right gear and taking other precautions, there are some instances where these injuries are simply out of your control. Winter conditions are rarely perfect and part of being safe is knowing the warning signs of common injuries.
The team of sports medicine specialists and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics (CAO) have extensive experience treating a wide range of orthopedic injuries. Dr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine, can recommend the appropriate treatment course, which will generally include physical therapy and in severe injuries, surgery may be required.
The CAO team uses the latest and most advanced technology to diagnose your injury, ensuring that the best treatment plan to restore full function and a pain free life is recommended.
For example, skiing is a very popular winter activity, yet demanding on your knees. Not only are your knees functioning as shock absorbers as you navigate uneven terrain (especially in the bumps), but the turning motions used can place stress on some of the major ligaments in the knee. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that knee injuries are some of the most common issues impacting skiers and snowboarders.
There are two primary knee injuries associated with skiing:
- ACL injuries
- MCL injuries
ACL Injuries
The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) stretches diagonally across your knee and plays a crucial role in providing rotational stability and controlling back and forth motions. ACL tears can occur as a result of sudden, rapid movement, such as when you’re forced to change direction quickly or stop short unexpectedly. It can also occur from an awkward landing after a jump or a collision with an object on the mountain, such as a lift tower, tree, or another person.
A common sign that you’ve suffered an ACL tear is a popping sound accompanied by pain and swelling. You may also experience tenderness and limited mobility in the knee joint.
In many instances, knee surgery will be required to repair your ACL injury. In addition, you will need to undergo extensive physical therapy as part of the rehab process. If you suffer a knee injury on the slopes, our orthopedics specialists can perform the diagnostic tests to identify whether it is an ACL tear, and our surgeons will recommend the appropriate treatment plan to help you restore full function.
MCL Injuries
The medial collateral ligament (MCL) runs along the inside of the knee, connecting your thighbone to your shinbone. The ligament plays a crucial role in controlling sideways motion, preventing your knee from bending inwards too far. This stabilizes the joint and maintains proper function of your knee. MCL tears can occur from a direct impact to the outside of the knee that causes your knee to push too far inward.
You will generally experience pain and swelling on the inside of the knee after an MCL tear. However, there is no popping sound with an MCL injury (one of the ways you can distinguish it from an ACL tear).
In addition to Dr. Purnell, CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The fellowship trained orthopedic team includes: Dr. Kevin Borchard, MD, board certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in adult reconstruction of the hip and knee, Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee;Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities; andDr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in sports medicine.
CAO is in Meeker, Colorado. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit their websitewww.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com or call (970) 878-9752.