Dr. David Saldivar

David Saldivar, MD

FHW Pain Specialist

 Courtesy Photo

What began as a non-traditional way to go through medical school follows Dr. David Saldivar in his non-traditional way of treating significant pain. To remind readers of a few of his credentials, he’s a Spanish-speaking Anesthesiologist who has completed his fellowship training in Interventional Pain Management. Dr. Saldivar’s empathy for patients, along with his motto: Tratamos tu dolor (Let’s treat your pain), highlights the compassion he shares for his patients, and our community, and he is readily available to do just that, treat your pain.

“Prescription (pain meds) don’t necessarily fix the problem, but rather create more of a bandaid over the issue,” Dr. Saldivar said. “What we do outside of medications has a longer benefit and greater success for patients to get back to their way of life.”