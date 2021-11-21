1B — It’s about 46 million turkeys, according to minnesotaturkey.com/about/turkey-facts.
2 C — Only male turkeys gobble. It is why male “toms” also are called “gobblers” — females are “hens” — and they gobble during mating season. Other turkey communication sounds include “purrs,” “yelps” and “kee-kees,” according to worldanimalprotection.us/blogs/10-turkey-facts.
3 A — The broad-breasted white turkey is the most common domestic breed of turkey. It is raised to have more breast meat, minnesotaturkey.com says. The average weight of a Thanksgiving turkey is 15 pounds, according to the University of Illinois Extension. web.extension.illinois.edu/turkey/turkey_facts.cfm).
4 C — Minnesota turkey farmers produced 40 million turkeys in 2020. It has been the top or close to top turkey producing state since the 1930s, according to minnesotaturkey.com/about/turkey-facts.
5 A — Colorado is home to the Merriam turkey, which can be found in the foothills on the Front Range and farther west, and the Rio Grande turkey that lives in riparian areas of the plains. For more information, go to cpw.state.co.us/conservation/Pages/CON-Turkey.aspx. For that Wild Turkey bourbon, head to your favorite liquor store.
6 B — Nearly everything does seem to cost more in 2021 and turkey size and sales do matter. But an article at finder.com/american-thanksgiving-turkey-spend, estimated that Americans will spend about $927 million for turkeys this Thanksgiving, an increase of $144 million over last year. This estimate was made based on retail price data from the USDA.
7 A — Tyson was an 86-pound turkey from Peterborough, United Kingdom. Tyson won a heaviest turkey competition in December of 1989 and was auction for charity for about $6,692, according to guinnessworldrecords.com.
8 A and B — There may be some debate on this answer. The National Turkey Federation says there are about 3,500 feathers on a mature turkey. However, an adult wild turkey has 5,000-6,000 feathers, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at fws.gov/refuges/features/WildFacts.html. You are welcome to find a turkey and count the feathers yourself.
9 B — The snood is the growth above a male turkey’s beak. It can be white, red or even blue depending on the turkey’s mood. The red appendage below the beak is called a wattle. And just so you know, a snood also can be a piece of bag-like headgear worn to hold longer hair at the back of the head, kind of like a hairnet. There also are beard snoods. We’re not making this up.
10 C — More than 2,200 people participated in the Turkey Trot in 2019. The fundraising event for the Grand Junction Firefighters Foundation was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it is back in 2021. For information and to register, go to gjfffoundation.org.
11 B — About 42% of people serve the meal between 1-3 p.m. About 29% serve between 4-5 p.m., 14% serve between 5-7 p.m., 12% serve between noon and 1 p.m. and 4% serve at 8 p.m. or later, according to statista.com.
12 B — Thawing a turkey usually takes days in the fridge. A 12-pound turkey takes about three days to thaw in the fridge. A 20-pound turkey can take five days in the fridge. Another way of thawing a turkey that is faster — it takes hours instead of days — is to submerged the turkey in cold water and to change that water every 30 minutes. A 12-pound turkey can be thawed in six hours, a 20-pound turkey in 10 hours. For information and tips, go to butterball.com/online-turkey-talk-line.
13 A, B and C — Butterball does not recommend wiggling a turkey leg around to see if the bird is done. A meat thermometer is better way of figuring that out. For tips and information about roasting a turkey, go to butterball.com/online-turkey-talk-line.
14 A — The first Thanksgiving happened in 1621 and details about it were found in a letter written by Edward Winslow, who sailed to North America on the Mayflower, according to history.com. It was a three-day affair in the autumn with feasting and games and attended by Pilgrims and members of the Pokanoket Wampanoag tribe. It’s more likely that venison was on the menu instead of turkey, history.com says.
15 C — On Oct. 3, 1863, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the fourth Thursday of November to be a national Thanksgiving holiday. Previous to this, states celebrated a thanksgiving holiday on different dates. The editor of Godey’s “Lady’s Book” had written letters to presidents for 15 years asking for a unified day of thanksgiving. Lincoln was the only president to respond and act, according to abrahamlincolnonline.org.