Thanksgiving will soon be here with all its fixings and in honor of this national holiday with a historical past, we present a trivia quiz.
It is focused highly on what for many is the bird of the day: turkey.
Go through this quiz now or save it for Thursday to see who around your Thanksgiving table can get the most correct answers.
And speaking of answers, look for those on page 4B.
1. How many turkeys are gobbled up for Thanksgiving?
A. The U.S. population is about 333 billion. Divide that by the average size of a household — 2.53 people — and then divide that in half because maybe two households get together for the holiday and share a bird: about 65 million turkeys.
B. Some of those households are likely vegetarian or vegan, so 46 million turkeys.
C. No idea. A lot of turkeys.
2. Speaking of gobble … do all turkeys gobble?
A. Yes, it’s the predominate way turkeys communicate.
B. Only female turkeys because nothing is more attractive than a good gobble.
C. Only males because nothing is more attractive than a good gobble.
3. What is the most common domestic breed of turkey?
A. Broad-breasted white turkey.
B. Narragansett Turkey.
C. Bourbon red turkey.
4. What state produced the most turkeys in 2020?
A. Texas, obviously. Everything’s bigger in Texas.
B. Missouri. There are so many turkeys there that they run wild, making it the top spot in the nation for turkey hunting.
C. Minnesota. It might even be the turkey capital of the world.
5. Are there wild turkeys in Colorado?
A. Yes.
B. No.
C. Only if you’re drinking bourbon.
6. What will Americans spend on turkeys for Thanksgiving this year?
A. It depends on the size of the turkeys available. Last week’s grocery store circulars had turkeys for 47 cents or 57 cents a pound if you bought $25 worth of groceries.
B. Everything costs more! So it will cost more!
C. I’ve no idea. I’m vegan.
7. The Guinness World Record-holding heaviest turkey weighed in at how many pounds?
A. 86 pounds.
B. 93 pounds.
C. 107 pounds.
8. How many feathers does a turkey have?
A. About 3,500.
B. 5,000–6,000.
C. 9,000-10,000.
9. What is a snood?
A. A cross between snootiness and a bad attitude.
B. A fleshy growth above a male turkey’s beak.
C. A red appendage below a male turkey’s beak.
10. How many people participated in the Turkey Trot in Grand Junction in 2019?
A. 1,200.
B. 1,700
C. 2,200.
11. In what time range do most people serve the Thanksgiving meal?
A. Noon to 1 p.m.
B. 1-3 p.m.
C. 4-5 p.m.
D. 5-7 pm.
12. How long does it take a frozen turkey to thaw?
A. No idea. I just put in the sink and let it sit for awhile.
B. It depends on how big it is, but it usually takes a few days in the fridge.
C. Uh, I forgot about that part of things.
13. What internal temperature should a turkey reach to be done?
A. 180 degrees in the thigh.
B. 170 degrees in the breast.
C. 165 degrees in the middle of the stuffing, if you stuffed the bird.
14. When was the first Thanksgiving celebrated?
A. 1621
B. 1776
C. 1803
15. What president proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday?
A. George Washington
B. Franklin D. Roosevelt
C. Abraham Lincoln.