The theater was cast in dark shadows when Kris Karns arrived, all nerves and holding a thick script.
He was trying to concentrate on entrances and exits, left and right and avoiding the deep black orchestra pit.
As for memorizing words and lyrics, Karns knew there was simply no way. The part of Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof” is too big. And yet, Karns didn’t hesitate.
From there, Karns’ quiet Saturday gave way to a rushing blur ending in the thunder of applause mixed with yells of “Bravo!”
Even when Karns, 25, woke up the following morning, he couldn’t help but think, “was that real? It was like a fever dream.”
But it was very real, and Karns’ impromptu performance as Tevye on the last day of Colorado Mesa University’s run of “Fiddler on the Roof” made quite the impression in memories of those in the cast and the audience on Saturday, March 7.
It all began the night before with Lee Borden, 57, as Tevye, the Jewish milkman at the center of the musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” It’s a role Borden, executive director for The Art Center and a CMU alum, had played in four previous productions and has become well known for in the Grand Valley.
Borden was finally at full vocal strength after a bout with influenza B and pushing through the musical’s opening performances the prior weekend.
He felt good, except for his left foot, which he must have tweaked in a dancing scene at some point and it was bugging him, Borden said.
During the Friday performance, he ran off stage during a scene “and something popped,” he said. “It was just miserable pain.”
He hobbled through the rest of the show, took painkillers and was hopeful a little rest would fix things. But the next morning, he couldn’t put weight on his foot, went to the doctor for X-rays and called Mo LaMee, head of CMU’s theater arts department and director for “Fiddler.”
“I didn’t think there was any way I could do it,” said Borden, who had to use a cane last week because of the soft tissue damage in his foot. “In 40 years of doing theater, there has only been one other time I’ve had to be out.”
That was about 10 a.m. Saturday, and the sold-out matinee performance was at 2 p.m. LaMee called Karns, a senior music theater major.
“Kris was not the understudy. We didn’t have an understudy,” LaMee said.
With Borden sick the last week of rehearsals, Karns walked through some tech rehearsals in Tevye’s spot. Other than that, Karns was busy with his own role in “Fiddler.” He was Avram, the man who runs the bookshop in the czarist Russian town of Anatevka where “Fiddler” is set.
Being on stage as Avram allowed Karns to absorb a lot of what Borden did to become Tevye — Karns “is one of those guys that is sort of aware of things all the time,” LaMee said — but asking Karns to switch roles at such short notice was a lot, and LaMee knew it. “If it had been me, I would have been a basket case,” LaMee said.
Saying “no” didn’t enter Karns’ mind, though. He grabbed his car keys, script and water bottle and headed to campus, where LaMee later found him in the darkened Robinson Theatre.
After going over a few things, it was off to wardrobe to find out how much of the Tevye costume would fit.
“Miraculously, it was all of it,” Karns said.
Well, all except for the shoes. Karns’ feet were too big, so a pair of boots used a year ago for “MacBeth” were dug out of the costume closet — coincidentally, Karns was cast as MacBeth for that production.
Meanwhile, LaMee was figuring out who would take Karns’ parts as Avram and Borden checked in to see if there was anything he could do to help.
“I was just trying to stay relatively calm, trying to not freak out,” Karns said.
When he went to makeup, he abruptly realized he needed to remember how to do “old age makeup” and put white in his beard.
It seemed there were a thousand things to do to get ready and then, “all of the sudden we were doing the matinee,” Karns said.
Unbeknownst to Karns as he stood behind the curtain and listened to Jeremy Franklin, CMU professor and the conductor of the orchestra for “Fiddler,” make an opening announcement explaining the cast change, Karns’ parents and a sister were in the audience.
He had frantically called them that morning to tell them he might be playing Tevye, “but maybe only for the matinee.” They had planned to be at the evening performance, but after his call they hurriedly loaded their car and drove from Orem, Utah, to CMU, arriving with 10 minutes to spare before the curtain went up.
So clutching his script, Karns took a deep breath and became Tevye.
The first musical number was “Tradition,” and as Avram in the chorus, “I always watched Lee do that number,” he said.
So he had that one. Then it felt to him like he plowed through the rest of the musical as best he could, telling himself, “just do what Lee does,” he said. “I stole everything from him, basically.”
There was one scene where he mixed up an exit, didn’t know what to do and “we were all just standing on stage, it felt like a year to me,” Karns said.
It wasn’t until one of his “daughters” came over and told him something like, “Papa, can you check on Mama in the house?” that he realized he was supposed to get off the stage.
While there were plenty of hiccups, his fellow cast members helped him so much, he said, then listed a couple other ways he was fortunate.
“That is my dad’s favorite musical. I have been listening to ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ since … I can’t even remember when it started,” he said.
Karns and his five siblings repeatedly watched the movie while growing up. They even had the two-tape VHS version, he said.
And with one of Tevye’s bigger numbers, “If I Were a Rich Man,” it just so happened that he had worked on it with Franklin last semester. “It was the only moment I feel like I got to act,” he said.
Then the matinee was over and “everyone else left to go eat and I stayed at the school and looked at the script,” Karns said. “Someone made me eat a snack pack of Goldfish crackers.”
The evening show went better, but the dramatic scene where Tevye tells his wife, Golde, about a concocted nightmare was still a concern for Karns.
That scene had the most cues of any part of the production, and the bed Tevye and Golde were in was swinging all over the stage like a rollercoaster, he said.
Before all that though, was the most significant costume change of the show for Tevye, who then donned a long nightshirt.
“I did not realize that he is wearing nothing of his original costume” other than his undergarments under that nightshirt, Karns said. “I was so nervous about flashing the audience … that was my biggest worry, that I would give the audience a show they didn’t come to see.”
However, when the curtain finally did come down, the crescendo from the audience was so great it drowned out the orchestra.
“I was counting on the audience being generous with me, which they were. They were great,” Karns said, and gave credit for the applause of the standing audience to the rest of the cast as well as Borden, because without them “I couldn’t have done it.”
Regardless of how Karns felt about his performance, what he did without any rehearsals in what is one the larger roles in music theater cannon, “was just astonishing,” LaMee said.
LaMee peeked into the matinee performance to check how it was going and “couldn’t believe it,” he said. “(Karns) didn’t stumble on a word or miss a step.”
“He is just one of our star students. The performance is legendary already,” LaMee said.
Borden, whose phone started buzzing with “where are you?!” messages with each show announcement from Franklin, felt terrible to not be able to continue as Tevye, but from what he heard about how Karns did, “he knocked it out of the park.”
“Really, he should play this role again,” Borden said. “He’s a powerhouse performer … I can’t think of anyone else who would have been better.”
“It was a role that I wanted to play when I was the right age and had the right life experiences,” Karns said. “So, I guess it was a good practice run.”