Fruita resident Pawel Szafruga describes his what-I-did-last-summer story as arising from a need.
It just goes to show that some people’s needs are far different from most people’s.
Over 43 days (and six hours and 50 minutes, to be more precise), Szafruga, 35, climbed all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks. If that wasn’t enough, he did it without ever setting foot in a vehicle, or even pedaling a bike.
Instead, he walked between all the peaks, covering nearly 1,200 miles on foot, an average of about 27 miles a day, and climbing nearly 300,000 feet in a self-supported thru-hike, not relying on help from others.
It was a feat that over time has been gaining increased notice, including Szafruga being recognized as the number-five male in the end-of-year awards given out by the www.fastestknowntime.com website and podcast, which honored adventurers not just domestically but abroad.
While Szafruga has heard of a couple other people accomplishing the same adventure, no one else is known to have done it as fast.
“Pawel is such a tough guy ... when he gets an idea he’ll really see it through, which I have a lot of respect for. He is stubborn,” said his girlfriend, Melissa Kelley, Szafruga’s life partner and rock climbing partner for the last 11 years.
“It’s like in his roots,” she said, referring to Szafruga being originally from Poland, a country known for its accomplished mountaineers.
“I think it’s kind of incredible, what he was able to accomplish,” Kelley said. “I sometimes don’t think he really gives himself enough credit, which is something else I like about him. He is very humble.”
“... He just kind of thinks, ‘well, anybody could do this.’ I’m like, ‘no, not anybody can do this.’ ”
TRAVELING LIGHT
Endurance and perseverance partly account for Szafruga’s accomplishment, but he also was fanatical about traveling light. He carried about 9 pounds of base weight, not including food and water, with gear that included a bivy sack but didn’t allow for much in the way of creature comforts at campsites. He traveled stoveless, instead cold-soaking foods like instant mashed potatoes and ramen noodles, and gorging on other sustenance such as Nutella spread, peanut butter, tortillas, Snicker bars and a particular favorite of Szafruga’s, almond M&M’s.
He also pigged out at burger joints and other eateries when passing through towns, as the use of amenities open to the public is considered acceptable in self-supported endeavors.
Szafruga’s go-light philosophy transfers well to the way he makes a living. He is self-employed through his company Prime Vans, outfitting vans for camping, something he started doing at first for rock-climbing friends. Szafruga isn’t a fan of conversions that result in vehicles weighed down with oversized roof racks and giant tires and bumpers, which he considers luxuries and drive down gas mileage.
Szafruga said he geeks out when it comes to seeking lightweight materials and parts, such as ones used on yachts, for his van jobs.
Szafruga lived until age 6 in Poland, then grew up in eastern Washington state. He got an undergraduate degree at Washington State University and then a master’s in soil science at Utah State University.
Some of the graduate school experience he accrued by working on weather stations helped him learn 12-volt wiring systems that have transferred well to his van work, as have the carpentry skills he used in that work and was encouraged by a mentor to further develop.
He and Kelley met while rock-climbing. They moved to Fruita in late 2016, when Kelley got a job at Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center. Their goal in moving to Colorado was to be closer to Rifle Mountain Park, an internationally renowned rock-climbing area north of Rifle.
‘WHAT MY MIND NEEDED’
Szafruga thinks a variety of reasons drove him to undertake the Fourteener adventure. He’d been busy for years with work, had been working through issues with both knees, and was spending a lot of time rock-climbing, where he was frustrated because he likes to see progression in his life and felt he wasn’t progressing in the sport. And the Fourteeners effort served as an outlet for pent-up energy.
“It’s kind of like what my mind needed at the time, was kind of a long effort like this to kind of grind away,” he said.
Szafruga brought some endurance-sports and peak-climbing chops to the project. He’d already climbed perhaps 31 of the Fourteeners previously over the years, including a single-push effort one year to do all of those in the Elk Range outside Aspen, home to some of the most difficult and dangerous of Colorado’s highest peaks. He’s also run a lot over his life, including a couple of marathons and occasional loop runs of dozens of miles that he’d do just for fun.
But a problem with one of his knees flared up perhaps just 10 days before the start of his self-supported Fourteeners attempt, leaving him worried when he started. He decided to give it a try anyway.
“It was a big gamble, but thankfully it worked out,” he said.
Szafruga started his undertaking with Pikes Peak, then followed a somewhat clockwise route, first through the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan ranges, then hitting other peaks in the more central mountains before finishing at Longs Peak.
Szafruga, who went through three pairs of shoes along the way, said there was quite a bit of road walking early on, but he also enjoyed connecting between peaks on the scenic Colorado and Continental Divide trails. He also was able to reduce his mileage by figuring out a lot of off-trail shortcuts between peaks and through ranges, as opposed to relying on and backtracking on standard climbing routes.
LOW POINTS IN HIGH PLACES
Sometimes that led to sketchy situations, the worst for Szafruga coming when he was entering the Chicago Basin area of southwest Colorado from a nonstandard direction. In the pre-dawn dark he ended up on a precarious ridge where falling wasn’t an option. Szafruga thought he’d read a trip report on his chosen route, but it turns out that was a different ridge, and he was on airy terrain he knew nothing about.
“It was wet. It was pretty serious. It was dark, so it was a humbling time for sure,” Szafruga said.
Pre-dawn starts helped Szafruga avoid the worst consequences of last summer’s monsoon rains. He once endured a particularly hard thunderstorm, fortunately not high in the mountains, but while walking on a road outside Telluride. He sat it out in a half-sheltered spot with his knees pulled up against his chest.
“That was kind of just like being really wet and cold at that point. That was a pretty low moment,” he said.
While on Huron Peak in the Sawatch Range, Szafruga suffered a crash in his energy level like he’d never felt before, a reflection of the challenge of trying to eat enough while asking so much of his body. He thinks he lost about 25 pounds of body mass by the time the month-plus adventure was over, but that didn’t show upwhen he weighed himself because he had so much water weight in his legs at the end of the trip. It took maybe two weeks for the swelling in his legs to go away.
He also had kidney and liver issues that took a few weeks to resolve themselves after his journey. Szafruga said he had blood work done eight days after completing the Fourteeners project, and the results were bad enough that his doctor told him he probably would have been hospitalized if he’d been tested right after finishing.
‘A DIFFERENT BREED’
Szafruga does think about his Polish ancestry when he considers how he tests himself outdoors. He’s read a book called “Freedom Climbers” that chronicles the accomplishments and sacrifices of 20th-century Polish climbers in the Himalayas in the decades following World War II. Those climbers were toughened by how difficult life in general was for the Polish people when Poland was part of the Eastern bloc and a satellite state of the former Soviet Union.
“It definitely made me feel I have a lot to live up to. Those guys were a different breed,” he said.
He thinks about what he described as their nose-to-the-grindstone, don’t-ask-for-praise, Eastern-bloc mentality.
“I think even subconsciously, I feel like some of that infiltrated into my mentality,” he said.
He said he doesn’t know if it has anything to do with being Polish, but he thinks he’s OK with suffering, getting by with little and putting himself in scenarios where he can test himself.
“I feel like a lot of my mentality is like, how far I can push myself,” he said.
As for what next adventure he might have in mind, he’s got an idea for this summer but is hesitant to reveal it for now. He’s got some van work he needs to get finished and doesn’t know if he’ll have time to get in adequate shape for what he’s envisioning. He said he’d rather not go public with his idea until he gets to a place where he feels it’s achievable.
Kelley said Szafruga has a lot of character and is always wanting to progress in something and see what he’s capable of, which she thinks he did in last summer’s Fourteener push. She said she doesn’t think he’s yet reached what his boundary is, and is excited that he wants to go after some other big endeavors. But she also loves rock climbing with him, and hopes he spends more time again doing rock climbing even as he pursues other adventures.
“I hope he’s able to find a balance, to do both,” she said.