A while back, I trekked into the desert south of Fruita a few times and snapped photos of flowers. I then asked readers for a little help to ID those flowers.
I recently reached out to the experts at the Colorado State University Extension Tri-River Area and this is what information they pass along:
Purple flower: “Blue Penstemon, most likely Penstemon cyanocaulis.”
Red flowers: “Indian Paintbrush, there are a few red species, most likely Castilleja chromosa.”
Orange flowers: “Scarlet Globemallow, Sphaeralcea coccinea.”
Yellow flowers: “Ringgrass, Stenotus armerioides.”
The CSU-Extension office offers a number of native plant classes for those who want to learn more about flowers and plants that grow in our area.
Information: https://tra.extension.colostate.edu/, 970-244-1834
Thanks too the readers who sent in comments to help identify the flowers, especially Michael Grode and Dan Matthews.