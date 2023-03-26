Putting artwork and/or sculptures in the middle of traffic roundabouts is a common practice. It’s also something that people love or loathe.
Either way, there are quite a few roundabouts around locally with some cool artwork.
So here’s your chance to vote on your favorite.
Is it the new bighorn sheep in the Redlands roundabout? How about those unique sculptures featuring outdoor recreation in the Fruita roundabouts? What about those horses at the Horizon Drive location at Interstate 70?
Check out all the photos, and cast your vote.
With the Fruita and Horizon Drive roundabouts we have broken them into two different individual selections to vote on.
Now, here’s your chance to pick your favorite roundabout artwork. Fruita, Redlands, Horizon Drive and a couple other places, there’s some fabulous works of art from area artists.
The lineup is simple. Pick your favorites and send in your top 3.
You have seven options to vote for since there are two different sets of sculptures in the Fruita and Horizon Drive roundabouts.
Fruita 1, Fruita 2, Redlands, Horizon Drive 1, Horizon Drive 2, 24 Road, and sheep (yes, there’s a roundabout with sheep artwork).
How to vote:
If you want to email a top 3 list, send it in to photos@gjsentinel.com. Be sure to designate 1st, 2nd, 3rd. You can also cast go to https://bit.ly/40dhfAT and cast a vote for your favorite.
