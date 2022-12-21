Dr. Justin Grant

Dr. Justin Grant, DO has suggestions for dramatically decreasing your risk of injury through a fitness routine that focuses on strengthening the leg muscles and more general balance and strength training.

 Courtesy Photo

Colorado’s Western Slope is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With so many resorts nearby, it should be no surprise that skiing and snowboarding are two of our region’s most popular winter sports.

The board-certified, Fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics (CAO) treat patients yearly for sports injuries. While skiing and snowboarding are fun and great ways to enjoy the outdoors during the cold weather, it comes with certain inherent risks. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins, approximately 600,000 men and women suffer ski and snowboard injuries each year in the US.