Dr. Justin Grant, DO has suggestions for dramatically decreasing your risk of injury through a fitness routine that focuses on strengthening the leg muscles and more general balance and strength training.
Thumb injuries – fractures and torn ligaments (most common in skiers)
Wrist injuries – fractures (most common in snowboarders)
Broken arms and broken legs
Concussions and other head injuries
While the team has the training and experience necessary to help patients fully recover after a ski/snowboarding injury, CAO’s Sports Medicine physician, Dr. Justin Grant, DO offers tips to help prevent winter sports injuries.
“Our bodies were designed to move, providing both health and joy. Skiing and snowboarding are physically demanding sports that use many muscles that aren’t typically engaged daily,” said Dr. Grant, “It’s crucial that you are in good shape and have worked the muscles used in these sports before getting on the mountain. When you’re out of shape, your risk of injuries increases dramatically.”
Dr. Grant recommends a preseason skiing/snowboarding fitness routine that focuses on strengthening the leg muscles used when skiing and snowboarding.
Full body, extensive muscle group resistance exercises such as squats and deadlifts
Core strengthening exercises (not necessarily crunches or sit-ups)
Proprioception and balance exercises
Plyometric exercises
Muscle endurance and cardiovascular exercise
To create and maintain an exercise program focusing on all five major fitness areas, Dr. Grant reviews a patient's medical history, assesses their current activity and fitness level, and then helps customize a daily program to follow.
“What works for one patient may not work at all for another,” said Dr. Grant
Several winter outdoor activities use a tremendous amount of energy, which consumes many calories. Dr. Grant helps patients with their nutrition, training, and weight loss goals starting with a 3-pronged approach: nutrition, movement, and mental training. He identifies what broadly works for a successful diet, such as “real food,” portion control, and appropriate meal frequency.