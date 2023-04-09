Laura Pedge’s usual Sunday to-do list goes like this:
Listen to NPR.
Hand dye wool.
Repeat, one yard at a time, for hours.
Yes, it’s time intensive, but the colors are so vibrant they make fingers itch for needle and thread to move through the satisfying weight of felted wool fabric.
“I love the bright colors … it was a slippery slope from there,” Pedge said, referring to her route from a career in finance to working and teaching at Grand Valley quilting businesses, to having her own quilting-related business called Laura’s Home, to finally becoming WoolyLady.
WoolyLady is an artisan wool dye studio, a business Pedge began working with after discovering it about 10 years ago at Quilt Market, a industry trade show.
When the owners told her they planned to retire in 2019, all she could think was: Panic! Where would she get the wool her business needed?
So Pedge and her husband, Barnaby Pedge, decided to buy WoolyLady in 2020 and close Laura’s Home.
It all worked out rather well given that WoolyLady had an international online following and customer base that remained strong despite the pandemic turning the world upside down, Pedge said.
“It’s a very niche market,” said Pedge, who has kept WoolyLady as an online-only business, thanks to her tech-savvy husband, who designed and manages woolylady.com and also takes care of the business’s photo, graphic and printing needs.
For the most part, WoolyLady’s customers are quilters or those who enjoy sewing by hand and crafting and want to work on projects smaller than a quilt, Pedge explained between sips of tea recently while sitting in WoolyLady’s workshop.
Quilters come to WoolyLady for the wool they need for applique projects that require smaller pieces of fabric to be incorporated into the design of a project, be that a small pillow, wall hanging or queen-sized quilt.
WoolyLady is one of just a couple businesses offering woven, felted wool fabric in bright colors. Most of the wool market caters to what is called a “primitive” or folk art style with natural tones and colors, Pedge said.
As a pattern designer, Pedge has tried to design “primitive,” but her projects nearly always end up bright and colorful.
Those projects are varied, but most are within the realm of home décor: decorative pillows, table mats, runners, wall hangings and such.
Pedge, along with her mother, Valerie Domet, designs projects for WoolyLady. The two of them, in addition to WoolyLady’s previous owners, have created hundreds of designs for projects for the business.
“It’s a little bit addictive,” admitted Domet about working with quality, colorful wool as she did just that a couple of weeks ago at Pedge’s workshop, sitting not far from where stacks of wool in a rainbow of colors lined one wall.
Across the workshop were several 5-foot tall rolls of 100% made in America wool, 100 yards each and waiting for Pedge’s dying and felting attention.
There were workbenches where project samples could be sewn or where customer orders could be boxed up.
Customers can order wool in certain colors or notions or a project kit or they can join WoolyLady’s Limited Edition Club, which sends out kits with project patterns and supplies to its subscribers every two months.
Pedge recently received a call from a customer who explained that she is the caregiver for her husband, who has Alzheimer’s disease. “This (a club kit) is just my therapy that’s keeping me sane,” Pedge recalled the woman saying.
The woman’s situation is one Pedge can empathize with as she has helped family members struggling with dementia and illness. It’s wonderful to be able to “bring peace and joy to someone else’s life,” she said.
When a customer sends an email with a personal note, Pedge likes to send a personal email back so that customer knows “they are special, they are important,” she said.
WoolyLady’s customers can be found in the Grand Valley, across the country and beyond. The business regularly ships to the U.K. and European countries, to New Zealand and Australia, Pedge said.
In fact, it was with a LARPer in Australia that Pedge had one of her more unusual experiences with a customer.
The LARPer, someone who enjoys Live Action RolePlaying, contacted Pedge because he needed very specific colors of felted wool fabric to be used to make costumes.
“He bought probably 100 yards or more from us,” she said.
It was an unusual order and so large that she had to work on it for about six months while making sure WoolyLady’s regular needs and orders were taken care of.
It was a really interesting project and one that made her realize there likely are opportunities and uses for her hand-dyed wool in addition to those in quilting and home décor, she said.
For now, though, Pedge is busy coordinating a springtime move of her workshop from downtown Grand Junction to a larger space on her property in the Appleton area.
Sundays likely will remain her day for dyeing wool, meaning she’ll continue to have one day off a week, usually Saturdays.
“Do I have another life? Yeah, that’s a really good question,” Pedge said, pausing to consider.
She knits and crochets, and owns one sheep named Magdalena. She’s saving Magdalena’s wool to make into a sweater someday.
She does quilt restoration work. She likes supporting animal rights and other causes.
She’s prefers being at home in the Grand Valley — “We’re not big travelers … we love where we live,” she said.
And she loves wool, designing and hand-stitching projects that use felted wool fabric.
“It’s a very creative expression, my art form, but I can share that with so many people,” Pedge said.