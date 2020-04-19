I’m pleased to say that I’ve been working successfully from home during this coronavirus pandemic. The Daily Sentinel provided a computer adaptation that allows many of its employees to do our jobs remotely.
I’ve even discovered some keystrokes on my personal computer that allow me to replicate “quick commands” I was accustomed to on my office keyboard. As a newsroom copy editor and page designer, I am able to monitor our wire services, access local stories written by Sentinel reporters and even electronically grab images taken by our photographers. With this capability, I can create the newspaper’s daily pages and send them directly to the press downtown on Seventh Street.
I still work the 4 p.m. to midnight shift, which my job requires since The Daily Sentinel is printed immediately after that final hour, with all the latest news delivered before daybreak to our readers. That suits me fine, because my energy level runs highest at night. I’ve always preferred the late shift.
I’ve displaced my retired husband from his home office, but he’s been gracious about sharing his space. I’m trying to be sensitive with all this togetherness day in and day out, but we do annoy one another from time to time. He especially worries about my messy snacking habits at his desk. No surprise.
My anxiety level, though, has dropped significantly as I toil in the comfort of my own home during these frightening times. I feel safer out of the daily fray. The COVID-19 news hasn’t changed — in fact, the horrible details have only escalated — but the isolation gives me a measure of insulation that calms me. I’m grateful for that.
When I’m not working or sleeping, I turn to my favorite passion — fiber art. My sewing machine’s hum lulls me while I stitch straight rows of variegated green, blue and brown thread over an organic background of batik strips.
I’ve also finished a T-shirt quilt as a gift for my niece’s eighth-grade graduation in May in Kansas. Her mother saved her tees from the many youth sports she played through their county recreation department. Sadly, I doubt her school will have a formal ceremony, as classes are canceled and my niece, like her peers across the nation, studies from home. She misses her friends.
Family gatherings aren’t happening either — most recently no children’s outdoor egg hunts, no Easter Mass inside our church and no Easter brunch with loved ones.
Our daughter and family live barely three blocks from our house, but she and her husband are working from theirs and adhering strictly to the stay-at-home order. I miss them.
I miss my friends, too. A weekend art quilters retreat at the end of March was canceled and monthly quilt meetings and wool handwork classes must wait. A refund for a four-day fiber art workshop planned in late May came in my mail recently. How disappointing. The instructor from Oregon says she’ll reschedule in the future, but only when the coronavirus no longer threatens the U.S. and when there is a surefire vaccine for it.
In the meantime, I count my blessings and enjoy watching the birds at our backyard feeders, mostly finches and a pair of mourning doves. A red-winged blackbird appeared recently to my surprise.
I’m thankful for the mild weather. Now that we can’t go to the gym, we walk frequently around the pond in our neighborhood. It has a fountain in the center, and sometimes we spy a blue heron that frequents the pond.
On nights when I’m not on duty at the computer, I’m usually binge-watching television. How did I ever survive before Netflix? Just consumed Season 3 of “Ozark” (Jason Bateman, actor, director and producer, is a genius). A family friend loaned us all the seasons of “Lost” on DVD. I didn’t watch the TV drama from 2004 to 2010, when it first aired. But I’m hooked on it now, and it’s great to be able to binge the shows without commercials. (I gotta say filmmaker J.J. Abrams is a genius as well.)
Overall, I don’t mind this social distancing.
Excuse me, now, while I pick up my milliner’s needle and cast on some stitches of bright Eleganza pearl cotton to make bullion knots on a whimsical wool housing project.
Hand embroidery is having a moment, as they say. It’s part of today’s slow sewing movement. Put down the cellphone, relax, summon those therapeutic vibes. I do appreciate modern technology, but gliding a threaded needle through wool soothes my soul.