Yellowstone National Park is 3,472 square miles of a photographer’s paradise.
With wildlife, geysers and many geothermal features, the park is like no other place on Earth.
My only visits to Yellowstone happen to have been in the late fall. By the end of September or the beginning of October, the summer crowds are gone, the wildlife is more active and the fall colors are amazing.
During my recent visit to Yellowstone, I was curious what 2020 had been like there given the pandemic. I asked workers at my hotel and at restaurants and shops, and was told it has been a very busy year with more small groups and fewer large tour buses.
The only place I ran into crowds was at Old Faithful, the park’s geyser that continues to erupt with amazing regularity.
And speaking of geysers, I also learned while there about a 2011 study that found 1,283 geysers have erupted in Yellowstone and that the park contains more than 10,000 thermal features. Half the world’s geysers and hydrothermal features can be found in Yellowstone.
It truly is a special place and one you’re welcome to fall for, too.