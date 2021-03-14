Roice-Hurst Humane Society opened a satellite facility on Feb. 28 in Delta. Roice-Hurst Humane Society-Delta, 720 W. Fourth St., will provide sheltering for animal control for the city and county of Delta, according to Sandy Higgins. Pictured here from left are Colorado Rep. Matt Soper; Nolan Allen, shelter manager; Anna Stout, chief executive officer for the society; Luke Fedler, Delta police chief; and Carl Hughes, a president of the society’s board directors. This photo was taken by Higgins, multimedia storyteller for the society.