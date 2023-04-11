The Young at Heart skier group at Powderhorn Mountain Resort met at the top of the Cannonball run in March to celebrate the life of Marilyn Pipkin, according to Janie Duffy, who this photo. Pipkin, a Cedaredge resident who started the group for skiers age 50 and older that meets on Tuesdays during the ski season, died in Feb. 25.
Marilyn Pipkin's husband, Dave Pipkin, her sister, Madelyn Gaarde, and her daughter-in-law, Melissa Pipkin, are shown at a March gathering to honor Marilyn Pipkin, who started the Young at Heart group at Powderhorn Mountain Resort. The three are standing by a tree where commemorative plaques are placed to honor people who have significantly impacted the ski community at Powderhorn, wrote Janie Duffy with this photo.
