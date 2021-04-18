GET INTO PRINT
Here are some tips for getting your photo into consideration for publication on the You Saw It page.
■ Photos must be taken on the Western Slope or eastern Utah. Those taken elsewhere need to feature a person(s) who calls the Western Slope home.
■ Primary consideration will be given to photos that include people.
■ Photos must be in focus and timely (taken within the past two months).
■ Submissions should include information such as where, when and why the photo was taken, who is pictured and who took the photo (first and last names, please).
■ Email digital photos to yousawit@gjsentinel.com. The photo file needs to be the largest you can manage.
■ Not all submitted photos will be printed.