A crew of 21 people, mostly volunteers, removed a seven-strand barbed wire fence from the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area on March 21. “This fence was not needed for grazing and was hindering the movement of wildlife. The old wood posts were left as sentinels to the history of the area,” wrote Janice Shepherd, a volunteer for the BLM. The work was organized by members of the BLM, Colorado Canyons Association and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers in response to Shepherd raising the issue of the problematic fence. Pictured are Karen Swigart, Steven George and Sara Brooker. Shepherd took this photo.
On St. Patrick’s Day, Patti Luscombe Zapf attended the three-act murder mystery play “Bullets and BBQ” at the Grand Junction Center and took this photo. Pictured from left are Verma Bunn, Jeanie Werner, Dan Clancy, Claudia Kevlar, Rowdy Azell, Kathy Nielsen and Sandy Beckage.
Jeff Bush and Joe Miron recently skied at Powderhorn Mountain Resort. “Joe skis hundreds of ski areas each year and was highlighted in a Motel 6 video,” Bush wrote. That video can be viewed at bit.ly/36YGfoK.
Veterans from throughout Delta County gather for coffee and conversation from 10 a.m. to noon the third Tuesday of every month at The Pondy, 220 W. Main St., in Cedaredge. The next two meetings will be on April 19 and May 17. The Pondy provides the space and coffee and Stacy Malmgren and Sugar Mamas’ Bakeshop provides the pastries. The gathering is sponsored by the Montrose-based Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
“Standard yard work equipment during burn season in the Grand Valley,” Ron Hughes wrote.
Darcy Weinstein took this photo on March 23 at Snooks Bottom Open Space in Fruita. “Lovely walking area and fantastic setting for photographers,” Weinstein wrote.
These two sets of twins celebrated birthdays in March. Ruth and Mary are 80 and Ellen and Elaine are 70. This photo was taken by Pat Shanahan at Village Inn on March 18.
