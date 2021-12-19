You Saw It: Dec. 19 Dec 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 6 LEFT: Tami Chamblee, Shirlee Lee, Mary Leach, Char O’Connor and Nikki Summers gathered recently to bake traditional cinnamon roll twists for the holidays. Merry Christmas from the Rocky Mountain Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, which gathered recently a Christmas party. This photo was submitted by Mike Berry. LEFT: Staff members for the Roice-Hurst Humane Society are shown at the annual Wine and Whiskers Gala on Nov. 13 at Two Rivers Winery and Chateau. This photo was taken by Logan Wagner. BELOW: Members of the Desert Vista Garden Club met at the American Lutheran Church on Dec. 1st for the club’s annual Christmas luncheon. This photo was submitted by Buzzie Aust. “Sisi enjoying fall sunshine in Rough Canyon,” wrote Ken Scissors with this photo taken Nov. 19. LEFT: “The tradition continues! Dee, A and Aurora rescued one of the ugliest trees around Jumbo Reservoir on Grand Mesa this past beautiful Sunday,” wrote Jeff Jones with this photo taken Dec. 4. Facebook Twitter Email Print GET INTO PRINTHere are some tips for getting your photo into consideration for publication on the You Saw It page.■ Photos must be taken on the Western Slope or eastern Utah. Those taken elsewhere need to feature a person(s) who calls the Western Slope home. ■ Primary consideration will be given to photos that include people.■ Photos must be in focus and timely (taken within the past two months).■ Submissions should include information such as where, when and why the photo was taken, who is pictured and who took the photo (first and last names, please).■ Email digital photos to yousawit@gjsentinel.com. The photo file needs to be the largest you can manage. ■ Not all submitted photos will be printed. Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Avoid injuries on the slope “Bariatric surgery was the key to my health” Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery